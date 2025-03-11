"Got shut down!"— Below Deck Down Under fans react to Johnny trying to kiss new sous chef Alesia

Below Deck Down Under season 3 recently aired its latest episode, titled, The Captain's Lounge, on Bravo, on March 10, 2025. The segment saw the chartered guests spend one last day on board after which the cast members went out to celebrate.

However, before the cast members departed for their night out, the captain introduced them to Anthony's replacement, the new sous chef Alesia. As the cast got to know her more, Johnny expressed an interest in the cast member and attempted to kiss her. Alesia turned him down and told the cameras that she had met him mere hours ago. However, she also stated that they'll "see."

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 commented on Johnny making a move and getting rejected. One person wrote on X:

"Johnny just got shut down!"

"Johnny went from 0 to a hundred with the new sous," a fan commented.

"Not the new sous chef turning the cheek literally to johnny. to be honest i’m glad she did because these men have a problem with consent. always grabbing the girls and forcing your tongue down their throats. she has respect for herself. i love that," a tweet read.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 fans recalled Johnny saying he was not interested in a showmance:

"Johnny just said two commercial breaks ago he doesn’t do boatmance lmaoooo," a person wrote.

"Johnny got denied….didn’t he say no boatmance?" a fan commented.

"Johnny tried to kiss Alesia and she pulled away!" a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 further said:

"Alesia shut Johnny down lol. Jesus she hasn’t been there an hour lol," a person wrote.

"well at least alesia didn’t put him in the friend zone fully. she just said slow it down," a fan commented.

"This girl is on fire"— Johnny reacts to meeting Alesia for the first time in Below Deck Down Under season 3

In Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 6, Captain Jason welcomed Alesia to the cast as Anthony's replacement. The new cast member went out for drinks with the pre-existing cast to get to know them better.

At the dinner table, the cast welcomed her to the group and asked her a lot of questions. When the new Below Deck Down Under season 3 star revealed she liked to dance, Johnny told her he was also fond of dancing.

"I realize you have to dance. Like, if you dance, it's fun. But you do it with confidence, you look cool," she added.

Johnny said that was his "mentality" and she said it was a good one. Johnny asked Alesia how old she was and she said 25. Johnny told her he was a year younger than her and she noted he looked a lot older. Soon after the cast started dancing and Alesia and Johnny spent a lot of time together.

"This girl is on fire," Johnny told the cameras.

The Below Deck Down Under season 3 stars got closer while the others noticed. Harry noted that Johnny was in love and on a mission. Tzarina told Lara to look at them, and the latter noted that the deckhand was happy.

Johnny told Alesia she was "awakening" something inside of him that he was afraid and attempted to kiss her. The new cast member turned him down and told him they had met "five seconds" ago. She further told him his brown eyes won't work on her.

Chiming in on the situation in a confessional, Alesia said that she thought Johnny was gorgeous but noted she didn't know him. She said it was "too much, too soon," but was open to the possibility in the future.

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on Johnny's advances online and recalled the cast member saying he didn't want a showmance.

Tune in weekly on Mondays to watch new episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3 on Bravo.

