"Have some dignity"— Below Deck Down Under fans react to Tzarina giving Wihan a rose

In Below Deck Down Under season 5 episode 6, The Captain's Lounge, that aired on March 10, 2025, the crew went out for drinks after a difficult charter. At dinner, the drinks started flowing and after having a few, Tzarina spoke to some of the female cast members about her equation with Wihan.

While in the bathroom, the chef told Lara that it was the "night of Wihan" and the chief stew told her that the Buson liked to be "broadcasted." After Lara, Brianna, and Tzarina returned to the table, the chef gave him a rose and hugged him. However, Wihan, who had developed feelings for Adair, made his feelings known and told Tzarina he was not interested.

Fans of the reality show commented on Tzarina's behavior online. One person wrote on X:

"Tzarina this man literally just told you he’s not interested. Jesus, have some dignity."

"Wait, did Wihan absolutely dogging Tzarina make her even MORE interested in him?!" a fan commented.

"Tzarina is so thirsty omg. I mean damn girl, it was one playful kiss," a fan commented.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 5 called Tzarina "desperate":

"Tzarina is so desperate. Why? He is another Gary. How long before he hits on Alicia?" a person wrote.

"Way too many kisses. Wuhan leading Tzarina on and she's putting herself in that position," a fan commented.

"Chefs face when she saw her new Sous Chef…. In this moment Tzarina knew her Sous Chef was about to be MORE competition for the man she liked," a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 5 further said:

"I really need Tzarina needs to let it go," a person wrote.

"It’s painful to watch Tzarina throw herself at guys every season," a fan commented.

"This is not going away"— Wihan chimes in on Tzarina's behavior towards him in Below Deck Down Under season 5 episode 6

In Below Deck Down Under seaon 5 episode 6, the cast went out for drinks after wrapping up the latest charter. Ahead of the putting, Wihan asked Harry what Tzarina had been up to and the latter told him he was in the "dog house" since he hadn't spoken to her in three days.

At the Boat House, the cast members had dinner and drinks. As the night progressed, Tzarina, Lara, and Brianna went to the bathroom while Wihan spoke to Adair.

In the bathroom, as the chef fixed her lipstick, she said it was the night of Wihan while Brianna noted that the cast member liked to be approached.

"Should I give him a rose in front of everyone?" Tzarina asked.

As the three returned to the table, the chef gave the Below Deck Down Under season 5 star the rose and he hugged her while Tzarina pressed him against herself. Chiming in on the situation in a confessional, Wihan said his heart was with Adair.

"But obviously, this is not going away, so I need to first solve this problem before I can move there," he added.

As the cast gathered on the dance floor, Wihan told Harry he needed to talk to Tzarina and Marina first since he was previously involved with both of them. He pulled both of them aside for a conversation and said something similar to both of them. The Below Deck Down Under season 5 star told Marina their date was amazing but that he needed to be honest about having feelings for someone else.

He told Tzarina that he thought she was amazing but that he couldn't be in love with everyone. The Below Deck Down Under season 5 star called the situation "f*cking ridiculous" while telling Lara that Wihan liked Adair.

However, as the cast got ready to leave, Tzarina told Wihan to ride in the same car as her. Back at the boat, the two shared multiple kisses.

Fans online reacted to Tzarina's behavior towards Wihan and criticized her for the same.

Episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 5 are available to stream on Peacock.

