“Needs to be humbled”—Below Deck Down Under fans react to Wihan having feelings for Adair

Below Deck Down Under season 3 released episode 6 on March 10, 2025. Titled The Captain's Louge, the episode was named after the charter guests partying in the captain's louge. It also saw the captain questioning Johnny on the jet ski accident that took place in the previous episode.

Episode 6 also featured a new addition entering the Below Deck Down Under crew, the sous chef Alesia. She came in as a replacement of Anthony, who left the deck after getting into a conflict with Tzarina and finding another job outside. When Wihan saw Alesia, he was smitten by her. This happened after Wihan told Johnny that he was in love with Adair earlier in the episode.

In the previous episodes of Below Deck Down Under, Wihan kissed Tzarina and Marina, as both had a crush on him. Episode 6, though, showed Wihan breaking up with Tzarina and Marina because he had decided his heart was with Adair, without Adair even knowing. Yet, at the end of the episode, he kissed Tzarina again. Fans of Below Deck Down Under reacted to this situation on X.

"I hope Adair friend zones the f**k out of Wihan. He needs to be humbled a bit," a viewer said.

"Wihan kissed Tzarina, the next day he went on a date with Marina and kissed her too," said another fan.

"Adair Werley didn't know when Wihan Du Toit had made out with Chef Tzarina until she watched the episode," added a third.

"Does Adair even know Wihan likes her?!?!" commented one.

Some fans of Below Deck Down Under criticized Wihan for juggling between the ladies, while others urged Adair to dump him.

"I'm glad Wihan was finally straight up with the women but what do you mean you have "feelings" for Adair? Does she even know you like her? Aren't you her boss? Is this why you don't want to share her with the interior? So you stare at her all day?" an X user wrote.

"Wihan to Marina: "I have feelings for Adair, I can't be with everyone," another user wrote.

"Tzarina thinks she is about to make her move meanwhile Wihan is on a first date with Adair," commented one.

"So inappropriate. Like he gets to taste test everyone before he makes his decision. The women should all shun him," wrote one.

What else went down on Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 6?

After the last episode ended with Johnny's jet ski flipping over and the guest sitting behind falling down in the water, episode 6 started with Wiahn lending a helping hand to the guest. He pulled up with his jet ski and helped her back onto Johnny's jet ski. However, the jet ski didn't survive the flip and capsized, causing the Captain to call the engineers to fix it.

Lara knew Wihan was a strip dancer in the past, so she convinced him to do a dance performance for the guests, and he agreed. The episode saw him entertaining the guests as they cheered for him.

Towards the end of the episode, the new sous chef, Alesia, was introduced to the crew. Everyone welcomed her, Tzarina even said she was happy she got someone like Alesia to help her. Lara then told Marina that Wihan was in love with Adair and she didn't know. On the other side, Harry kissed Brienna, while Wihan made out with Tzarina again.

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3 are released on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

