Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 6 recap: New chef, breakups, and more

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 6 aired on March 10, 2025. The Captain's Lounge featured a water rescue operation after a jet ski malfunction endangered a guest, named India. The incident resulted in $20,000 in equipment damage and required four crew members plus engineers for recovery. London-based sous-chef Alesia Bean joined the crew, prompting cabin reassignments.

Ad

Captain Jason addressed department communication issues regarding task distribution between Chief Stew Lara and Bosun Wihan. The crew created an onboard entertainment venue called "The Captain's Lounge" due to limited local options. Marina and Adair worked through cabin cleaning protocols while Tzarina adjusted meal service.

The Below Deck Down Under season 3 charter concluded with a $15,000 tip split among crew members. These events marked significant operational changes across deck, interior, and galley departments.

Ad

Trending

Below Deck Down Under episode 6 brings staff changes and $20,000 equipment damage

Jet Ski emergency and staff communication breakdown

Ad

The Below Deck Down Under season 3’s incident highlighted gaps in equipment inspection protocols. Johnny's quick response ensured guest safety remained the top priority during the crisis. Water continued filling the jet ski at an increasing rate, making standard recovery methods impossible. The engineering team created a specialized platform system for equipment retrieval.

This emergency required all available hands on deck, pulling crew members from their regular duties. The recovery operation took several hours, impacting the day's planned activities. Captain Jason's initial damage assessment revealed the extent of repairs needed. The team had to modify the remaining charter schedule to accommodate the lost equipment.

Ad

Marina's concerns about incomplete cabin services sparked a chain of operational reviews. The situation revealed unclear task assignments between the deck and interior departments. Adair completed guest room preparation but left essential bathroom duties unattended. Chief Stew Lara brought these issues directly to Captain Jason's attention.

The Below Deck Down Under season 3’s captain called an immediate meeting with both department heads. Marina detailed specific examples of service gaps affecting guest experience. The meeting resulted in new protocols for task assignment and completion verification. Both departments received updated checklists for shared duties.

Ad

Captain's Lounge entertainment

Ad

Chief Stew Lara and Captain Jason developed an alternative entertainment plan when they learned about limited local nightlife options. They transformed a yacht section into "The Captain's Lounge" for the evening. Captain Jason participated by appearing in a robe and creating a relaxed atmosphere for guests.

Wihan brought his past entertainment experience to the setup, performing for the charter guests. The guests responded with enthusiasm to the personalized entertainment approach. Lara managed the drink service while monitoring guest satisfaction throughout the evening.

Ad

New chef and crew dynamics

Ad

Alesia Bean arrived as the new sous-chef in Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 6, bringing London culinary experience to the galley team. Her addition required Johnny to relocate to the boys' cabin to accommodate staffing changes. Tzarina changed her meal preparation strategy, creating simpler but effective dishes for guest satisfaction.

The charter guests departed after the entertainment evening, leaving a tip of $1,250 per crew member. The total tip amount reached $15,000, indicating guest satisfaction despite earlier challenges. Marina and Adair worked to improve their professional relationship following the cabin duty incident. Adair expressed appreciation for Marina's guidance on cabin cleaning protocols.

Ad

Marina acknowledged Adair's efforts to learn proper cleaning procedures. The deck team adjusted their rotation schedule to accommodate the lost jet ski equipment. Lara implemented revised service standards for the interior team based on guest feedback. Tzarina prepared a streamlined menu focusing on guest preferences.

The galley team coordinated closely with service staff to maintain timing and quality. Alesia's integration into the crew brought fresh energy to kitchen operations.

Fans can watch new episodes of Below Deck Down Under season on the Bravo network. Episode 7 is set to air on March 17, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback