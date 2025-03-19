"Totally embarrassing!!"— Below Deck Down Under fans react to Wihan admitting his feelings for Adair with a love letter

Below Deck Down Under season 3 aired its latest episode, titled, Declaration of Love, this week on Monday, March 17, 2025. The episode saw bosun Wihan try to woo deck/stew Adair as he made his feelings toward her known.

While speaking to her initially, he subtly said he was interested in someone he worked with and later in the episode, wrote her a letter, expressing his true feelings towards her.

Fans of the Bravo reality show reacted to Wihan writing Adair a letter and criticized him online. One person wrote on X:

"Wihan writing a love note to Adair is totally embarrassing!!"

"Wihan, sitting in the salon, is trying to write a soliloquy for Adair, whilst he needs to be getting serious work done," a fan commented.

"Wihan's writing a letter to Adair while everyone else is working?" a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 criticized Wihan for being focused on Adair instead of his work:

"What else is there to do, Wihan? Gee, Idk, how about go manage your deck crew for starters instead of floating around writing love letters and chilling at the bar. Vámonos," a person wrote.

"Nothing says awkward like getting a ‘love letter’…from your boss…when you’re stuck on a boat together…" a fan commented.

"a love letter?!?! wait how long have they been on this boat?" a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 further said:

"Ohhhh buddy you’re embarrassing yourself with this love letter!" a person wrote.

"i don’t know whose love letter was more nauseating and cringe. shep from southern charms letter to sierra or wihans letter to adair," a fan commented.

"This girl is always making me nervous"— Below Deck Down Under's Wihan opens up about leaving a letter for Adair in season 3 episode 7

In Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 7, titled, Declaration of Love, Bosun Wihan made his feelings towards Adair known. While he had previously told his former connections, Tzarina and Marina he didn't want to continue their respective equations because of his feelings toward Adair. The latest segment saw him express himself to the deck/stew as well.

At the beginning of the episode, he asked the female Below Deck Down Under season 3 cast member if he knew what had been going on with Marina and Tzarina. He told her they were interested in him but that he was clear he liked someone else. He stated that the only problem was that he worked with said person and that it could be awkward.

Adair picked up on what the Below Deck Down Under season 3 star was implying and in a confessional, noted that she was not interested in Wihan. Later in the episode, Wihan wrote Adair a love letter, expressing how he felt about her. He had slid it under her door but was afraid Marina would find it instead.

Harry suggested that he wrote the intended cast member's name on it to avoid the mix up and Wihan said he needed to get it in the right hands. He further told the cameras that he didn't want Marina to see it since she might throw it away.

"This girl is always making me nervous. I always have butterflies in my stomach when I see her. Now it's just up to her, how she's going to take it. I'm extremely anxious, just thinking to myself "f*ck," Wihan added.

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on Wihan leaving a love letter for Adair and criticized him for the same.

Tune in next Monday at 8 pm ET to watch Below Deck Down Under season 3's upcoming episode on Bravo.

