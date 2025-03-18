"Punched his clock"— Below Deck Down Under fans react to Alesia refusing to make a cheeseboard for Wihan

Below Deck Down Under season 3 aired episode 7, titled, Declaration of Love, on Bravo, on Monday, March 17, 2025. The segment saw Wihan expressing his feelings towards Adair. Since the latter told him she needed some time, the bosun tried to impress her by asking the sous chef, Alesia, to prepare a cheeseboard for her.

Alesia asked him who was it for and if he had asked Adair out yet. When he said no, she asked whether Adair wasn't put off that he had been with so many women from the boat.

Fans online commented on Alesia questioning Wihan and praised her. One person wrote on X:

"Did whoohan really just talk about some respect? This loser smh. Alesia punched his clock. Also you lazy dorkz these ladies are working circles around you and your crew."

"Alesia gagged Wihan when she told him he’s ran through most of the women on the boat. He belongs to the streets," a fan commented.

"I love that Alesia called out wihan for being the yacht thot (that ho* over there) she just got there and even she knows he gets around," a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 criticized Wihan for asking Alesia to prepare a cheeseboard for Adair:

"Wihan is delulu… she is ACTIVELY cooking & he assumes she isn’t busy just because she’s not head chef?! the audacity of these men," a person wrote.

"WTF is wrong with Wihan? He's asking the sous chef for a big favor when she's busy with guest food, and then disrespects her like that? Fugg off, Wihan," a fan commented.

"I almost threw something at my TV when Wihan mumbled, “No respect,” leaving the galley after being told to make his own chessboard. Sorry a**hole, respect is earned!" a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 further said:

"Wihan, who I feel needs to be reminded that he is the BOSUN, asking the sous chef to make a cheese tray for Adair-who works for him and is clearly NOT interested- while on CHARTER is crazy! Are there any brain cells working in his head??" a person wrote.

"okay first of all, how about you see if adair even wants to go out with you? secondly how about you take her out to a restaurant? what the f*ck do the chefs on the boat look like making a personal cheese plate for you? wihan lost his damn mind," a fan commented.

"I think you should make your own cheeseboard"— Alesia refuses to help Wihan impress Adair in Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 7

In Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 7, Wihan attempted to woo Adair. He wrote her a letter and slid it under her door. However, when Adair told him that she needed more time, the cast member thought about asking her out.

While talking to Harry about Adair, he said he should make a cheese platter for the female Below Deck Down Under season 3 cast member. He further told Harry that he might give her a hug and "whisper in her ear," and ask her out on a date.

The Below Deck Down Under bosun went to the kitchen and asked the sous chef Alesia if she was good at making cheeseboards. The latter said yes but asked who it was for.

"It's for a date," he said.

Alesia asked Wihan whether he asked Adair out and when he said "not yet," the cast member wondered if Wihan thought she would say yes. Alesia asked if Adair wasn't "slightly put off" by the fact that he had "gone through half the crew." Wihan said he hadn't and Alesia asked if it was just a rumor. The male Below Deck Down Under star mentioned that he wasn't "into any of them."

"I think you should make your own cheeseboard," Alesia told Wihan.

Wihan was upset by the sous chef's refusal and said that she wasn't that busy since she was not the head chef.

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on the segment and praised Alesia online.

Fans can watch the rest of the episode by streaming it on Peacock.

