Below Deck Down Under season 3 epsiode 8 recap - Wihan slacks off at work and overhears Harry venting to Captain Jason 

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 8, Rumble in the Jungle premiered on Bravo on March 17, 2025. The episode picked up from when Bosun Wihan Du Toit's miscommunication hindered the beach picnic scheduled for the charter guest.

While the crew managed to provide a good picnic experience to the charter guest, Chief Stew Lara Rigby, and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph were frustrated at Wihan and confronted him over his miscommunication and lack of help with the crew duties.

Later, when Captain Jason Chambers asked deckhand Johnny Arvanitis to remove the move the vessel around the yacht, he found through CCTV footage that Wihan was slacking off on his work and was busy scrolling through tortoise photos.

Deckhand Harry Van Vliet also had concerns about the Bosun’s work priorities and vented to Captain Jason about them. Unbeknownst to them, Wihan was eavesdropping on their conversation.

The episode's official synopsis reads:

"The crew puts together "Fear Factor" inspired games for the charter guests; Tzarina and Lara confront Wihan after a messy beach excursion; the deck crew starts to question Wihan's leadership and Jason gets involved."

What happened on Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 8?

Lara and Tzarina confront Wihan

At the start of Below Deck Down Under Season 3, Episode 8, Lara and Tzarina worked around the challenges and still provided excellent service to the charter guests. However, they were frustrated with Wihan, who skipped the picnic to prioritize his connection with Adair instead of helping with the guests.

Lara and Tzarina confronted Wihan over him slacking off on work and choosing to flex his muscles and writing a love letter to Adair instead of fulfilling his duties as bosun of the yacht

Despite the miscommunication and poor planning, the charter guest still had an enjoyable time at the picnic. They appreciated the meal and praised Tzarina’s culinary skills. However, Lara continued to question Wihan’s priorities on the boat, wondering if he was truly pulling his weight.

Captain Jason catches Wihan slacking off on his duties

Sensing the tension, Captain Jason stepped in and asked all department heads to address any lingering issues before they could impact the guests' experience.

Later in Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 8, Captain Jason decides to move the vessel due to a dangerous swell. However, as Johnny attempts to carry out the orders, he struggles with the anchor.

While investigating the issue, Captain Jason reviewed the CCTV footage and discovered that Wihan was slacking off distracted by scrolling through photos of tortoises on his phone instead of focusing on his work.

The Below Deck Down Under captain was relieved that Johnny carried out the dangerous task without getting any injury. However, he was frustrated at Wihan for his careless behavior.

Wihan overhears Harry and Captain Jason's conversation

Further in the epsiode, Lara enlisted Harry and Wihan's help to set up the guests’ requested Fear Factor-style games. While Harry stepped up for work he was later mad at Wihan for leaving all the burden of the work on his shoulder.

Fed up with his Below Deck Down Under crewmate’s lack of effort, Harry vented to Captain Jason, listing out his concerns. He expressed frustration over Wihan’s incompetence, his exhaustion, and the lack of a proper watch schedule.

Unbeknownst to them, Wihan was eavesdropping on their conversation. Feeling betrayed, he was hurt that Harry had gone to Captain Jason to criticize him behind his back.

"Loyalty is extremely important to me. I don’t really know if I can trust this guy anymore," the Below Deck Down Under star shared added in his confessional.

Harry later directly confronts Wihan about the lack of communication. However, Wihan tried to deflect all the accusations by arguing that he had received "zero complaints."

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

