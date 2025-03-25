"Told him right the first time" — Below Deck Down Under fans react to Alesia's honest apology to Wihan

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under aired episode 8, titled Rumble In The Jungle, on March 24, 2025. The segment showcased Sous Chef Alesia wanting to take accountability for her remarks directed at Bosun Wihan in the previous episode. After much deliberation, she ultimately sent him an apology message, hoping to be forgiven. Alesia wanted them to start afresh without any hard feelings.

In the previous episode, Alesia disappointed Wihan when she commented on his connection with Adair, saying:

"Did you ask Adair out? Was she not slightly put off by the fact that you've gone through half the crew?"

Alesia regretted sharing her opinion on the Bosun's private affairs and admitted she had to take accountability and apologize for her "outburst." While speaking to the cameras, she said she would "eat some humble pie and apologize."

Later in the episode, Alesia sent an apology message to Wihan that read:

"I feel so bad for being rude earlier. Follow your heart and who's me to be saying anything?"

However, contrary to Alesia's expectations, Wihan misunderstood the text message and thought she was trying to flirt with him and make others jealous. Below Deck Down Under fans on X commented on Alesia's apology. While many said she had nothing to apologize for, others criticized Wihan for misinterpreting the text.

A Below Deck Down Under fan reacts to Alesia's apology (Image via X/@dezireme2)

"Wth did she apologize to Wihan? She told him right the first time," a fan wrote.

"Wihan really thinks the sous chef is jealous?!" another fan commented.

"Alessia RIGHTFULLY told Wihan to shove it when he tried to have her make food for his date while she was working She should have NEVER apologized," a netizen tweeted.

Many Below Deck Down Under fans disapproved of Alesia's apology while the rest criticized Wihan for misinterpreting her text.

"Wihan thinking the Sous Chef was flirting all because she apologized for raising her voice to her superior is DELUSIONAL Harry said it best, this is Below Deck and NOT the Bachelor," a user reacted.

"alesia you do not need to apologize for saying what we were all thinking about wihan. as a matter of fact thank you for saying it," a person commented.

"Wihan thinking Alesia's apology text was hitting on him..." another fan wrote.

"Alesia, you have nothing to apologize for," one user posted.

Other Below Deck Down Under fans criticized Wihan for thinking Alesia was trying to flirt with him.

"He’s so delusional!!" a person reacted.

"I don’t understand how this guy made his way through the ranks!? Every time he opens his mouth or the camera is on him I cringe," another netizen commented.

"This isn't The Bachelor" — Below Deck Down Under star Harry reacts to Wihan's interpretation of Alesia's message

While speaking to the Below Deck Down Under cameras, Alesia confessed that her motto for the charter season was to make "the best impression." However, she admitted she had already "p*ssed the Bosun."

"Usually I have zero filters, so I'm not surprised by this, but I should not have had that outburst. Like, eat some humble pie and apologize," she added.

Alesia decided to write an apology message to Wihan while preparing the guests' meal, despite admitting she could not function at her full capacity under stress. After Wihan read her message, he assumed Alesia was trying to play a "game," trying to make him "jealous." Deckhand Harry was surprised to hear Wihan's interpretation so he asked again to confirm.

When the Below Deck Down Under Bosun reiterated his belief, Harry explained that the message was an apology but Wihan refused to accept it. Wihan then stated that the text was Alesia's way of flirting "with the one who's not been taken" and making the rest of the male crew members jealous.

While Wihan suspected Alesia's feelings for Johnny, Harry said:

"I don't know how delusional you have to be to think that if you get a text from a girl, she likes you. This isn't The Bachelor, this is a super yacht."

Below Deck Down Under episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.

