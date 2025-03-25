"There’s no sense of urgency"—Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason reacts to CCTV footage of Wihan slacking off on work

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 8, Rumble in the Jungle, premiered on Bravo on March 17, 2025. The episode revolved around Wihan Du Toit, whose priorities affected his duties as bosun of the yacht.

Ad

Wihan was focused on establishing a connection with Adair Werley, because of which he was slaking off on his duties and refused to help his crew mates with the charter guests.

In episode 8, Captain Jason Chambers discovered through CCTV footage that Wihan was distracted. He was scrolling through tortoise photos with Adair on her phone while Johnny Arvanitis was preoccupied with managing the anchor.

Reacting to the situation in his confessional, Captain Jason criticized Wihan for slacking off and noted that he lacked a sense of urgency in performing his duties.

Ad

Trending

“Are you kidding me? I can see everything on the CCTV. There’s no sense of urgency. We’re in a crowded anchorage. We’ve got swell coming in. I need all eyes on deck. It’s not acceptable,” Captain Jason reacted in his confessional.

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason confronts Wihan over his work attitude

Ad

In Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 8, while some crew members were tending to the charter guest and their scheduled picnic party, Captain Jason decided to move the vessels around the yacht to avoid swelling. To carry out the task, Captain Jason asked Johnny Arvanitis to pick up the anchor. However, the anchor chain got stuck as it came out of the water.

While Johnny was trying to work around the issue, Captain Jason saw through the CCTV cameras that Bosun Wihan was distracted from his duties. He was spending time with Adair, watching photos of the guest excursion with tortoises on her phone.

Ad

Captain Jason was frustrated with Wihan for neglecting his duties and even noted in his confessional that his bosun had “no sense of urgency.” The Below Deck Down Under captain scolded Wihan and Adair through his radio for slacking off on the work and urged them to return to their duties.

While they quickly returned to work and resolved the anchor chain issue, Captain Jason later caught Adair taking a break to refill coffee cups for herself and Wihan. Confronting her, he reminded her that breaks were not allowed during working hours.

Ad

Ad

Later, in Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 8, after charter guests departed the yacht, Captain Jason called Wihan to the bridge to remind him of his responsibilities on the yacht.

“So, I need you to sharpen your team up,” he said. “Caught Adair down getting you and her coffee this morning. Like that’s the moment that I need you to step up and go, ‘Hey. No. No coffee. 7 o’clock, we’re on.’ Not teaching your team the right way is not a leader,” he said.

Ad

The Below Deck Down Under captain continued:

“At the moment, I’m talking to you like a head of department. Now, the next step is me actually going out there and being that hard guy, and you don’t want me to. Because then I’m actually talking to you like a deckhand. So, don’t get me in that position.”

Ad

Jason urged Wihan to improve his attitude and reassess his priorities toward his work and crew. He warned that his current behavior was like an “infection” that could “spread like wildfire.” Emphasizing the need for change, Jason made it clear that if Wihan didn’t step up, he would have to intervene.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback