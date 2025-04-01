 ⁠"Such a little child"— below Deck Down Under fans react to Wihan complaining to Captain Jason about Lara and Harry

Below Deck Down Under season 3 aired episode 9, titled, Foam Sick, this week on March 31, 2025, on Bravo. The segment saw tensions between department heads, Lara, and Wihan rise after the foam party. Lara was upset that the deck wasn't clean and guests were ready to gather for breakfast.

Lara was upset that the breakfast area wasn't clean and asked Wihan about it. She told him it needed to be done prior to breakfast but the Bosun wasn't happy about it and complained to Captain Jason about the same and blamed it on Harry.

Fans reacted to Wihan's behavior online and criticized Wihan for complaining to Captain Jason about Lara. One person wrote on X:

"Wihan’s such a little child. He’s pulling the classic - get your story to Daddy Jason first. Lara was exactly correct. Don’t be up there cleaning the deck while the guests are sitting down to breakfast."

"DO NOT COME FOR LARA. DO NOT COME FOR HARRY. If Harry isn’t bosun by the end of the charter im seeing," a fan commented.

"It would've been nice if Johnny had help cleaning up all of that foam. Do not blame Harry or Johnny, Wihan. He needs to go home," a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 criticized Wihan for blaming Harry:

"WHY THE F*CK IS WIHAN THROWING HARRY UNDER THE BUS!" a person wrote.

"Wihan is threatened by Harry. He knows he's f*cking up and Harry has his number AND could do a better job - but instead of fixing himself, he wants to claim Harry is a "wimp." Grow the f*ck up Wihan and do your f*cking job!" a fan commented.

"Wihan needs to stop putting Harry down. He is too busy playing mighty morphine power rangers with Johnny. Harry is just trying to keep things on schedule," a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 further said:

"Wihan you're a punk, so now you wanna tell her Harry isn't right for her bc you're hurt he told the truth about you to Captain Jason stop it. Be glad the ladies didn't tell Jason about your idgaf attitude in the post tip meeting," a person wrote.

"Oh hellllll no! What we will not do is be the biggest DOUCHE and then talk sh*t about the sweeetest human, Harry! Wihan is the worst!" a fan commented.

Wihan gets upset by Lara's complaints and talks to Captain Jason in Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 9

In Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 9, the morning after the foam party, Johnny told Wihan in the morning that he couldn't clean the entire deck and forgot to mark it on the board.

Although Harry started cleaning the deck first thing in the morning, the breakfast area was dirty, and the guests were set to get ready to eat. Harry told Wihan they needed to "shammy" and clean the area because they couldn't be doing it while the guests were up and about to eat.

Lara woke up and greeted the guests before she saw the Below Deck Down Under season 3 deck crew still cleaning. She told the Bosun the cleaning needed to be done in time, and he explained that he didn't know what happened but told her that Johnny didn't clean up properly.

Lara said Johnny cleaned up foam for three hours, and Wihan said that Harry should have cleaned the deck first thing in the morning. As the two argued about the same, Harry pointed out that they should clean up first and talk later.

"I'm going to go to the captain right now about this," Wihan said.

The Below Deck Down Under cast member told the captain he wanted to inform him about a situation before it got out of hand and explained what had happened. During the conversation, he said that Harry should have cleaned up the foam spots that were missed during the previous night's cleaning session.

"But then Lara just looks at me and say, "hey, you just always have an answer for everything. This should have been done a long time ago," he said.

He told the Below Deck Down Under season 3 captain that she shouldn't be commenting on things when she didn't have an idea about what was happening.

Fans online reacted to Wihan's behavior and criticized him for complaining to the captain about Lara and throwing Harry under the bus.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 9 can be streamed on Peacock.

