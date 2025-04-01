“Made to be the bad guy”- Below Deck Down Under fans react to Lara not allowing Marina to serve

Episode 9 of Below Deck Down Under season 3, titled Foam Party, aired on March 31. It featured a foam-filled party for guests, Captain Jason reprimanding Marina, and Jason and Chief Stew Lara calling out Wihan for frequent breaks. Lara also clashed with Marina over work delegation while trying to give her stews more breaks.

She instructed Marina to stick to her housekeeping work as she woke up early in the morning and asked Bri to help with the serving. Marina however, asked her if their work roles would still switch up like she told her in the beginning because she believed she was good at serving as well.

Lara said they wouldn't because Marina was handling her department well, and the delegation would work to everyone's benefit. Fans of Below Deck Down Under came to X to react to the situation.

"I feel like Marina is being made to be the bad guy when she really isn’t. She’s rightfully frustrated when Laura said she would rotate and now she obviously favors Bri," a fan said.

"Marina: I’m good at service!’ At bringing plates from the kitchen to the table," said another.

"Lara making Marina, the only Latina stew, do housekeeping the entire season is something," added a third.

"I understand where Lara is coming from. However, she has to know that's a letdown for Marina because she originally promised they could rotate," another wrote.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under believed that Marina should also get the opportunity to serve and that a good Chief Stew would rotate tasks between her stew.

"Marina deserves an opportunity to serve!" an X user wrote.

"Marina is very social and friendly. I think she could just as good on service as laundry," another user wrote.

"Lara I was starting to like you, but a good chief stew would rotate the girls. how is Brianna supposed to get serving experience if you have her in laundry all the time? that would get on my nerves. If I was Marina I would feel some type of way," commented one.

"Yall help my brain out here, has any other chief stew ever left one person in house keeping the entire time like this chief stew is doing to Marina?" wrote one.

What Lara said in Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 9

Lara told her stew that she was trying to re-structure the interior so that the girls could get breaks. She noted that Marina was always up early in the morning, so she was going to housekeep. This made Marina ask her if she still planned on doing the rotation between service and housekeeping.

Lara said:

"At this point, no, because you're strong in housekeeping 100%."

She added that she needed to have someone who had that department under control. As for the serving part, Marina did come to help them in the evening with the events so she was covered. Marina told her that she didn't really serve in the evening either; she just helped them take the plates out.

Adair interjected the conversation and asked Lara why Marina couldn't do service every once in a while since she wanted to do it. Lara defended her decision by saying that she was going to be on the breakfast service, but Adair stated that breakfast wasn't the same. This made Lara come to a Below Deck Down Under confessional to say that she was the Chief Stew and this was how she was going to run it.

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

