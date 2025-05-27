Below Deck Down Under’s Harry dishes on the possibility of a lack of a reunion special

The season 3 finale of Below Deck Down Under aired on May 26, 2025, closing out another dramatic charter season aboard the M/Y Katina. But while the final episode has aired, some fans are still waiting for a reunion special to tie things together.

According to deckhand Harry Van Vliet, however, a reunion won’t be happening this time around. In an Instagram post shared the same day as the finale, Harry suggested that Bravo has not scheduled a traditional reunion for this season, but he hinted that something else may be in the works.

Harry addresses reunion rumors after Below Deck Down Under season 3 ends

Harry’s hint on Instagram

On May 26, 2025, Harry posted a message on Instagram noting that while there may not be an official reunion, there could still be an opportunity for fan questions to be addressed.

“By the way, there may not be an official bravo reunion however keep your eyes peeled we have something in the works! So write your questions down and some of the crew will be happy to answer really soon!” he wrote.

He explained that some alternative form of cast engagement is in development, though no timeline or platform was specified.

Harry also did not clarify which crew members would participate in the potential fan Q&A or what format it might take. Furthermore, as of now, there has been no additional information from Bravo regarding any supplementary content tied to season 3 of the show.

Scheduling and format challenges

Below Deck reunion specials have not been consistently produced across recent seasons. Meanwhile, as per Parade on May 26, Bravo and the production company 51 Minds have not provided an official reason for the absence of these episodes.

Cast members from prior seasons have indicated that scheduling conflicts may play a role in this, as many return to maritime employment shortly after filming concludes. The international distribution of cast members has also been cited as a factor that may affect planning for a virtual get-together.

For the unversed, reunions in the Below Deck franchise are typically filmed remotely, in contrast to in-person formats used by other Bravo series.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 crew status

Following the finale, several cast members have shared updates on their professional and personal lives. Harry Van Vliet and Brianna Duffield, who left the charter season as a couple, are no longer in a romantic relationship. As per Bravo on May 26, both confirmed that they remain in contact but are not currently dating.

On the other hand, Lara Rigby and Tzarina Mace-Ralph, who experienced tension during the season, are not in touch post-filming. Meanwhile, other cast members, including Adair Werley and Marina Marcondes, have confirmed continued friendships and new job opportunities.

Some Below Deck Down Under crew members have confirmed they still communicate regularly via group chats and meet up when possible. Others have returned to work on various yachts across international waters. It seems that these ongoing professional commitments may be making it tricky to pull together a full reunion.

While some fans might feel a bit left in the dark without a formal gathering, Harry’s message hints at a desire to offer some closure, albeit in a different way. Whether that will come through a social media Q&A, a cast livestream, or some other online format is still up in the air.

As of now, Bravo has not released any statements about a Below Deck Down Under season 3 reunion or confirmed the release of any post-season content involving the cast. Fans may need to rely on updates from individual cast members as the only source for follow-up content related to the latest season.

Stream Below Deck Down Under anytime on Peacock.

