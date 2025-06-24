Below Deck season 12 episode 4 recap: Rainbeau grows frustrated with Solène while Damo and Fraser kiss

Below Deck season 12 aired episode 4 on June 23, 2025. Titled Island of Sausages, it saw Rainbeau becoming increasingly frustrated with Solène's work ethic. While Solène tried to meet Rainbeau's expectations, she failed each time, leaving the latter with something to complain about. Elsewhere, Bosun Caio's lack of leadership qualities hampered the exterior department, worrying Captain Kerry.

Later in the Below Deck episode, Captain Kerry, during a conversation with stew Bárbara, opened up about his romantic life. Similarly, Bárbara shed light on hers, sharing that she was not ready to date anyone after being cheated on by her ex-girlfriend.

The episode further documented the crew members ending their five-day charter with a night out. After they returned, they relaxed in the hot tub, when Chief Stew Fraser and deckhand Damo kissed, taking their co-stars by surprise.

The official synopsis of Below Deck season 12 episode 4 reads:

"The crew is feeling the exhaustion of a five-day charter, while the deck team grows increasingly frustrated with Caio; Barbara finds common ground with Solene, leaving Rainbeau an outsider."

What happened in episode 4 of Below Deck season 12?

The episode kicked off with Caio calling his team and informing them that they needed to improve. His team meeting left many dissatisfied, as they wondered when Caio would take responsibility for his lack of leadership qualities.

Tensions escalated in the interior team, as Rainbeau continued to feel displeased with Solène's work. Rainbeau's frustration increased when she had to remind Solène for the fourth time about a storage location. Elsewhere, Fraser updated the charter guests about their nighttime kayak excursion and the glow party afterward. He asked Solène to assist the guests with the kayaks.

The Below Deck guests enjoyed their excursion, which Captain Kerry attended, wanting to give Caio a break. After they returned onboard, the dinner service began. Chef Anthony angered Fraser by mistakenly serving shrimp tempura sushi to one of the guests with a food allergy. The error was soon rectified as Anthony quickly replaced the dish.

In the meantime, Solène informed Rainbeau that she had cleaned additional areas to help her team. The gesture impressed Rainbeau, as she hugged Solène to show her appreciation. However, the moment did not last for long. Rainbeau saw a massive mess in the main salon, losing her trust in Solène's work ethic.

The following morning, Fraser left with the Below Deck guests for a beach excursion, leaving Rainbeau in charge. Meanwhile, Captain Kerry sat down with Bárbara and revealed that he was dating someone who used to be his employee when he was married.

While recalling how they sparked a connection, Captain Kerry explained that he reached out to her after his divorce, asking the woman out for dinner. Hearing that, Bárbara shared her own story of getting cheated on by her ex-girlfriend.

In another segment of the Below Deck episode, Rainbeau asked Celeste for help, but Solène answered in her stead. Rainbeau instructed the stew to clean the cabins before the guests returned from the excursion. Although reluctant, Solène obliged. Later, she bonded with Bárbara, joking about how stressed Rainbeau was.

On the contrary, Rainbeau tried to confide in Jess, but got turned down, as Jess refused to get involved in her interpersonal conflicts. Elsewhere, Captain Kerry criticized Caio's communication skills, while Damo and Kyle called out the Bosun for acting unprofessionally in front of the guests.

Toward the end of the charter, Kyle asked Solène to join him for a drink, and she agreed. Meanwhile, Fraser confided in Jess that he found Damo attractive. However, he hesitated to make a move since his boyfriend had asked him not to kiss anyone on the yacht.

The five-day charter ended with a low tip of $19,900, which disappointed the Captain as well as the Below Deck crew members. To boost everyone's morale, Captain Kerry treated them with a night out.

At dinner, Kyle kissed Solène, and in the concluding segment, Damo kissed Fraser, leaving many surprised.

Stream Below Deck season 12 episodes on Peacock.

