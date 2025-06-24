"I've absolutely kissed a bloke before" — Below Deck star Damo Yörg on having an intimate moment with co-star Fraser Olender

Below Deck season 12 released episode 4, titled Island of Sausages, on June 23, 2025. The segment showed deckhand Damo Yörg and Chief Stew Fraser Olender sharing an intimate moment as they kissed in the hot tub after a night out at the end of a five-day charter. While Fraser was not single, he was open to exploring other connections. Meanwhile, Damo shared his thoughts on kissing another man.

"I've absolutely kissed a bloke before. Sometimes you want to keep things fresh. Change it up," he said in an interview.

The Below Deck star called Fraser a "good kisser," noting that their intimate interaction was memorable. He then detailed his past romantic history, remembering the time when he realized he was physically attracted to both men and women.

On the other hand, Fraser enjoyed the kiss, but his co-star Solène Favreau quickly pointed out a "problem:" Fraser had a boyfriend. While the Chief Stew did not worry about the kiss at that moment, he knew it would stir chaos later on.

Trending

"I'm very comfortable with who I am" — Below Deck alum Damo comments on pursuing men and women

After a challenging five-day charter, the Below Deck cast members went out to blow off some steam in episode 4 of the series. After their night out, they returned to the deck and ended up in the hot tub together. However, Bosun Caio Poltronieri was absent from the gathering, as he preferred playing guitar in his cabin.

Meanwhile, the cast members relaxed and bantered in the tub. One thing led to another, and the Motor Yacht St. David crew witnessed Fraser kissing Damo.

The pair had exchanged flirtatious comments before heading out for the night. Consequently, when Fraser approached Damo in the tub, the latter made the first move and kissed him. As they kissed, their crewmates cheered. However, some were surprised by what they saw.

"You're the first kiss of the season!" Solène said

While reflecting on his encounter with Fraser, Damo said that the Chief Stew was a "good kisser." The Below Deck star then delved into his dating history, revealing that he pursued both women and men. Damo recalled when he realized he was interested in men and said:

"I was watching TV one day, and I saw this guy, and I thought, 'Oh, that guy's good looking,' and I was like, 'F**k, am I gay?' I guess I've always been open to it because I always thought I was, or would potentially be, gay."

He added that he disliked others' attempts to put people "in a box," implying that he had a more fluid approach to gender preferences. Despite people's tendency to put labels on others, Damo said:

"But I'm very comfortable with who I am. I'm into chicks, and I just like pashing dudes for a bit of fun."

On the other hand, when Fraser reflected on his kiss with Damo, he said that it was not "much of an issue." However, he feared it would turn into one later on. Before their intimate moment, the Below Deck Chief Stew had noted that a physical relationship with a deck crew member might impact his relationship with his boyfriend.

Fraser admitted Damo was "super attractive," but shared that his boyfriend had strictly asked him not to kiss anyone on the yacht. Fraser then mentioned that he had seen his partner for five days so far this year before sharing how they met.

"I met my current boyfriend in the industry and lo and behold, we both have ridiculous schedules. What we have you cannot find easily. I just worry it's the wrong time sometimes," he said.

Later, he confided in deckhand Jess Theron that he was "fed up" of having a boyfriend and calling him a "pen pal."

Below Deck episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More