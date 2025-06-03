"I can’t do another charter, I am sorry" — Below Deck chef Lawrence Snowden threatens to quit due to being constantly followed by the cameramen

Below Deck season 12 episode 1, Fresh Meat, premiered on Bravo on June 2. This was the first season for chef Lawrence Snowden. While he hoped for an exciting experience, he was left frustrated by the end of the episode, arguing with cameramen and the producers for constantly following and filming him all the time.

Lawrence was seen several times during the episode breaking the fourth wall and talking straight to the camera, expressing his frustration over not liking having a camera in his face all the time.

At the end of the episode, Captain Kerry Titheradge stepped in to resolve the issue. However, Lawrence had lost his cool by then and even threatened to leave the boat and quit the show.

“I am f***ing furious. I am shaking. I can’t do another charter, I am sorry,” the Below Deck chef told Captain Kerry.

Below Deck chef Lawrence Snowden expresses his frustration at being filmed

Chef Lawrence Snowden had a positive attitude at the start of Below Deck season 12 episode 1. He shared in his confessional that he was initially unsure about joining the show because of the filming aspect of it. However, he decided to push himself out of his comfort zone, hoping to get a "fun" experience out of it.

However, his first day on the boat wasn't so "fun" for him, and he was seen constantly looking into the camera, either arguing with the cameramen for following him or confronting the producers for such a filming environment.

During one segment, Lawrence asked one of the cameramen filming him to stop for a while so that he could work in peace. However, when the cameraman did not oblige and kept filming, the chef felt unheard and wondered if he had to endure such treatment for the entirety of the season.

“Would you mind not filming while I get this piece of equipment out?. Am I not allowed to talk to you? It is going to be a long six weeks, isn’t it?” he told the cameraman filming him.

Lawrence spent the entirety of the rest of the episode complaining about the cameras continuously being in his face.

During his conversation with fellow Below Deck crewmate Damo Yorg, the chef expressed that he had had enough of the day and felt exhausted. He deemed the cameramen responsible for his frustration, stating that he would tell them to leave if they tried to film him again.

Later in the Below Deck episode, during a breakfast segment, Lawrence reached his limit when several burners in the kitchen didn’t work properly. He completely lost it and diverted all his anger to the cameraman nearby, asking him to go as he was "done" with the charter.

After the cameraman left the scene, the producers stepped in to calm Lawrence down. They explained to the chef that the cameramen were just trying to do their jobs, just like him and the rest of the crew. However, Lawrence wasn't willing to listen and yelled that the show and its format were a "lie."

“I get told, ‘We want to make you succeed.’ It is bollocks. That is a lie,” he told the Below Deck producers.

Sensing the situation spiraling out of control, Captain Kerry Titheradge stepped in. But it was too late—by then, Lawrence was already contemplating leaving the show. He even confronted the captain, threatening to quit before the next charter.

Below Deck season 12 episodes premiere every Monday on Bravo.

