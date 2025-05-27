"Lazy chief stew!"— Below Deck Down Under fans react to Lara's issue with the guests wanting a 7-course meal

Below Deck Down Under season 3 aired its season finale this week on Monday, May 26, 2025, on Bravo. The episode saw the last charter get wrapped up but not before the guests made a request that had the interior crew running around.

Ad

The guests wanted a seven-course dinner meal and while the chef was onboard, Chief stew Lara didn't think it was a good meal as she didn't think there were enough dishes and asked Tzarina to talk to the guests about it.

Fans of the reality show commented on Lara's unwillingness to let the guests have a seven-course meal online. One person wrote on X:

"May we never have to see Lara again. The guests have been sick their whole charter. They asked for 7 courses. Give them their 7 courses and SHUT UP. Your job is to make them happy. They are lovely and polite, not demanding at all. What a lazy chief stew!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lara not only trying to get out of doing a 7 course meal but then trying to make Tzarina be the one to talk to the guests about it!? She’s literally the worst. I’m so glad they did all 7 and I’m glad the guests thanked Tzarina in front of Lara too," a fan commented.

Ad

"Lara's attitude sucks. Guests are paying & tipping a huge amount of money for the charter. They specifically requested a 7 course meal. If that means extra work for the interior, so be it. Worse, she tried to make @ChefTzarina do her dirty work & cancel it," a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 criticized Lara for wanting Tzarina to talk to the guests:

Ad

"I’m over Lara. If you don’t want the guests to have 7 courses then you go talk to them," a person wrote.

"Lara showed her true colors when she purposely tried to make Tzarina feel bad & left out. Especially when she gave the sous chef a gift in front of her. That’s so low class but that’s who she is. Tzarina took the high road but Lara can’t," a fan commented.

Ad

"oh f*ck off lara! if you want to get out of the 7-course menu. you go f*cking talk them out of it you lazy a** b*tch. she is really trying to half-a** it so she doesn’t have to do the dishes," a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 further said:

Ad

"Is Lara okay?! The guests want 7 courses girl. Figure it out . Just a few weeks ago you wanted to teach Tzarina what plates look best. Now’s your time to shine," a person wrote.

"Lara really needs to pull that stick out her a$$! She makes up with Z but apparently didn’t mean it. So she’ll hold on to that grudge & make this experience a bad one! Rather than rising to the occasion, she’d rather be petty & immature!" a fan commented.

Ad

"It's been miserable"— Lara comments on working with Tzarina in light of the 7-course meal featured in the season finale of Below Deck Down Under season 3

Ad

In the season finale of Below Deck Down Under season 3, Lara was not on board with the idea of a 7-course meal that the guests wanted for their last night and asked chef Tzarina to speak to them.

Although the Bravo celebrity attempted to do so, she stopped midway as she believed that the guests should get what they wanted. As the last course was served, Tzarina and sous chef Alesia met the guests and received a round of applause for their hard work. Although the kitchen crew was over the top with the dinner, the interior crew was unhappy with them.

Ad

Lara, the Below Deck Down Under season 3 chief stew spoke to the cameras about her experience working with the head chef. She said she wanted to scream about it because of how hard it had been.

"Tzarina has attacked my work ethic and character. It's been miserable working with her," she added in a confessional.

The Below Deck Down Under season 3 chief stew told Brianna that Tzarina thought things were fine between them since Lara said sorry, but she knew she couldn't trust the chef.

Ad

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 commented on Lara's unwillingness to prepare a seven-course meal online and were critical of her.

All episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3 are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More