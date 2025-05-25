“You need to rewatch it” - Below Deck Down Under captain Jason Chambers defends chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph from online heat

As tensions continue to rise aboard Below Deck Down Under, chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph is at the center of an ongoing feud that has split the crew and divided the fanbase. Amid criticism directed at Tzarina over her confrontations with Chief Steward Lara Rigby, Captain Jason Chambers stepped in publicly to defend his crew member.

In a comment posted to Instagram, captured on April 29, 2025, Chambers addressed a fan who questioned Tzarina’s behavior during a recent episode.

“I think you need to rewatch it. @cheftzarina was clearly pushed out with what I saw.”

His comment was reshared by Tzarina on her Instagram Stories, who acknowledged it was

“always good to have a captain’s support.”

Below Deck Down Under Captain Jason defends Tzarina amid onboard conflict and fan backlash

Captain Jason Chambers voiced his opinion after Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 12 aired, where tensions between Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Chief Stew Lara Rigby reached a boiling point. The feud between the two stemmed from unresolved issues during a prior charter, and in the current season, that discord became increasingly visible.

Chambers responded directly to a viewer on Instagram who had dismissed Tzarina’s concerns, clarifying that her emotional response was tied to the environment she was operating in.

“Her shutting down was the confrontation she had with other crew members,”

he wrote, referring to a scene in which Tzarina entered a room where Lara and Alesia Harris were discussing her. He described the galley as

“a tough one down in the dungeon with no light of day and equipment not operating,”

pointing to the stressors impacting the chef’s performance and morale. Chambers emphasized that Tzarina had received no guest complaints, despite the interpersonal drama.

“In fairness, there was never any complaints about the food,”

He noted, highlighting her continued professionalism under pressure. He concluded the post with a broader message aimed at team cohesion: “Hopefully they can get it together as a team.”

Below Deck Down Under: Tensions escalate between Tzarina and Lara as the crew takes sides

The feud between Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Lara Rigby on Below Deck Down Under season 3 has continued to escalate, impacting multiple relationships on the vessel. Tzarina accused Lara of attempting to drive a wedge between her and her sous-chef, Alesia Harris.

The Below Deck Down Under chef shared that this was not the first time such a scenario occurred, alleging that Lara had previously taken a sous-chef from her on another charter. This perceived pattern contributed to Tzarina’s growing distrust and emotional exhaustion throughout the season.

In turn, Lara told fellow crew members that Tzarina had a negative attitude, which she claimed led to job losses in the past. The conflict grew louder when the two department heads were heard arguing from outside the galley. Captain Jason Chambers intervened and organized a meeting to mediate the situation, but the conversation was cut short when Lara walked out.

Though the captain attempted to neutralize the situation, others on board took sides. During a May 2025 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, stews Brianna “Bri” Duffield and Marina Marcondes de Barros supported Lara’s version of events.

Host Andy Cohen asked them directly who displayed more “mean girl energy,” and both Bri and Marina pointed to Tzarina. Marina commented that if Tzarina was acting,

“you should go get an acting career if that’s how you want to play life,”

indicating frustration with what they perceived as exaggerated behavior. Despite this, both Bri and Marina had their own conflicts with Lara, including disagreements about work rotation, suggesting their loyalty wasn’t automatic. Nonetheless, their assessment positioned Tzarina as the central source of tension from their perspective on the crew.

The rift may extend beyond the interior team. Tzarina, who had a friendly on-screen relationship with deckhand Harry Van Vliet in prior episodes of Below Deck Down Under, is no longer following him on Instagram as of May 2025.

The unfollowing has fueled speculation that the internal discord has affected other crew dynamics and that the chef’s relationships are continuing to unravel beyond what has aired so far.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

