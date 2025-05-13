Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 15 recap — Lara tries to mend things with Tzarina while Aesha and Nate enjoy their date

Released on May 12, 2025, Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 15 continues the crew’s turbulent journey aboard the 'Katina.' The episode, titled Smoochies, follows chief stewardess Lara’s ongoing efforts to resolve conflict with chef Tzarina while also highlighting blossoming boatmances, including a romantic sundeck date between Aesha and Nate.

As the last charter of the season approaches, crew dynamics are strained, and personal relationships complicate professional duties. The episode aired on Bravo and is available to stream on Peacock. With several unresolved tensions, the installment focuses on strained work relationships, shifting alliances, and a continued struggle for control among the department heads on Below Deck Down Under.

What happened in the Below Deck Down Under episode

Trending

Below Deck Down Under opens with the crew winding down after a long day. Despite friction between Lara and Tzarina, the crew engages in personal moments.

Aesha and Nate grow closer, sharing wine and cheese on the sundeck. Aesha later jokes with the crew about her decision to pursue something with Nate, saying,

“I hit the f**k-it button.”

Meanwhile, Marina opens up about her family history and spends time with Nic, who has softened his approach compared to earlier in the season. Bri and Harry also grow closer, although Bri expresses discomfort when Harry talks about staying in hostels post-season, saying she needs more comfort.

During the preference sheet meeting, Captain Jason adopts a firm tone. He signals department heads to function properly as the final charter will require full focus. Lara expresses unease over Tzarina’s ability to remain pleasant after arguments, and she tells production that she previously worked on a boat where the captain gave her free rein.

This background helps explain her ongoing control issues on Below Deck Down Under. Lara attempts to clear the air with Tzarina. In a private conversation, Lara brings up Tzarina’s past accusation that she was late for duty and demands an apology.

Tzarina responds that Lara has never apologized either. The disagreement ends with both women deciding to speak only when absolutely necessary. Later, Lara recognizes Marina’s performance and promotes her to second stew, telling her during a crew meeting,

“Maybe Jason does know a little bit about yachting.”

The promotion is not well received by Captain Jason, who overhears the crew congratulating Marina and asks when the change was made. Tzarina shrugs when asked.

Lara tells Jason she had already mentioned it to him, but he seems skeptical. She tells Bri that Jason never compliments her work, despite the fact that in a past episode he followed her to a cabin to reassure her and encourage her confidence.

The next day, new guests arrive for a one-day charter. Harry acts as second-in-command and successfully manages the boat departure. While Jason, Harry, and Marina are on a diving excursion with the guests, tension rises again on the yacht. Lara criticizes Alesia for not cleaning the crew mess.

When asked why she doesn’t request help from Adair, Lara insists Alesia must do it, referencing her previous choice to skip morning cleaning. Alesia reluctantly agrees, saying that the issue is more about “d**k-swinging” between Lara and Tzarina than actual chores.

Lara brings the problem to Jason, who tells her it’s not necessarily Alesia’s responsibility to scrub the mess. He identifies the situation as a power struggle, a theme that has recurred throughout Below Deck Down Under.

Meanwhile, Tzarina worsens the situation by telling Alesia to go swimming instead of cleaning, contradicting her earlier agreement with Lara. This prompts Lara to question how Alesia has time to swim but not wipe the tables. Lara also becomes frustrated with Adair’s slow response in assisting with cabins.

In a conversation with Bri, Lara reveals she is surprised by Marina’s skill, despite Marina’s consistent performance throughout Below Deck Down Under season 3. Lara later rewards Marina with additional stripes.

Tzarina comments on Marina’s promotion, telling her, “You really are second stewardess.” Jason, upon hearing this from the crew mess, questions the decision and implies he should have been consulted.

As the day concludes, Marina is seen helping with dinner prep. The crew hosts a tropical-themed meal indoors due to a storm. The charter ends smoothly. Guests tip $19,000, earning each crew member $1,460.

Nic later surprises Marina by showing her he kept the note she left on his door in his phone case. Earlier, Marina had asked,

“Quem ele acha que é na fila do pão?”

—a Portuguese phrase questioning someone’s self-importance. Elsewhere on Below Deck Down Under, Harry assumes that he and Bri are exclusive but hasn’t spoken to her about it yet. When Lara asks Bri about her feelings, Bri responds, “I’m in no rush for a title.”

The episode closes with Jason giving out the disco helmet. Tzarina sarcastically congratulates Lara by saying, “Congratulations … You’re going to look incredible.” Lara, speaking to Bri, says she feels that Jason dislikes her, despite earlier support he offered her.

Fans can watch Below Deck Down Under on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More