"Both are the problem" — Below Deck Down Under fans weigh in on Tzarina and Lara’s heated clash

Below Deck Down Under aired its latest episode on May 5, 2025, focusing on the ongoing tension between Chef Tzarina and Stew Lara. The disagreement between the two reached a peak during a busy charter, where unclear communication and unresolved issues led to a direct exchange in the galley.

Ad

What started with a few remarks turned into a conflict, as Tzarina told Lara she was interfering in tasks meant for the kitchen. Lara responded by saying she was only trying to assist and did not expect the reaction she received.

Captain Jason and Chief Stew Aesha were aware of the situation but chose not to intervene, instead giving the two space to manage it themselves. The episode concluded with the matter still open, and the crew remained affected by the ongoing tension between the two.

Ad

Trending

Fans of Below Deck Down Under took to X, reacting to the conflict with mixed views. Few said both the crew members were the "problem."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Both are the problem. Tzarina's insecuritues & pick me attitude make her jealous and resentful. Lara is a crappy manager who doesn't want to give people a chance and bosses other departments around. She's a HS mean girl and Tzarina is desperate to fit in," one user commented.

"#BELOWDECK: lara has been doing this job long enough to figure out how to take a hot dish out. that isn’t tzarina’s fault," another user said.

Ad

"Lara Lara, why can’t you have a real conversation with Tzarina or clean up the crew mess since you have so much time to analyze it being a mess..?!" an X user wrote.

"lara needs to communicate with tzarina. i can honestly see why she is getting pissed off because if the shoe were on the other foot. little miss i want to tell everyone how to do their job would be giving her sh*t," one tweet read.

Ad

Fans have been critical of Lara, with many saying they do not want to see her return in future seasons of Below Deck Down Under.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"To the producers: We don’t need Lara on our screens next season. Thanks," a netizen tweeted.

"Lara is not a good manager. A good manager is willing to help you grow and improve. A good manager is there to listen, help & teach you," a fan wrote.

"Lara can’t try to talk about it AT ALL?!?" another user said.

Ad

"Lara is such a bratty child!" one tweet read.

Tzarina and Lara’s conflict continues in Below Deck Down Under episode

Ad

In the May 5 episode of Below Deck Down Under, a disagreement between Chef Tzarina and Stew Lara took center stage. The conflict began during a charter when Lara asked about the food timing on behalf of the guests. Tzarina responded by telling Lara to stay out of the kitchen, stating it was not her role to manage galley operations.

Lara said she was only trying to help and did not intend to interfere. Later in the episode, Lara attempted to address the situation with Tzarina, but the conversation did not lead to a resolution. Other crew members remained on the sidelines while acknowledging the growing tension.

Ad

“That is ruthless. That is cunning behaviour. Like, did not just tear it towards personality, but their professionalism,” Aesha noted in a confessional.

As the charter continued, the lack of communication between Tzarina and Lara affected the overall workflow, with the team continuing service amid ongoing tension in the interior and galley.

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under air every Monday on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More