“It will make me feel stupid”- Below Deck Down Under star Lara gets into a shocking fight with Tzarina

Episode 12 of Below Deck Down Under season 3 was released on April 21, 2025. It was titled Across Frenemy Lines and saw Tzarina getting into a feud with Alesia, the sous chef. It also saw Nicholas confessing to Captain Jason that he drank on the job. Harry got promoted to the position of Lead Deckhand, while Tzarina also got into a feud with Lara.

The season's previous episodes have seen a cold war-like situation between Lara and Tzarina, and it finally erupted in episode 12. After Tzarina told Lara about her feud with Alesia, the latter sided with Alesia, which bothered Tzarina. She also added that some words of Tzarina made her feel stupid.

"Sometimes you can say something to me, and it will make me feel stupid," she said.

Tzarina said she Lara made her feel the same way. She also disagreed with Lara's accusation, got mad, and walked away from her.

The feud between Tzarina and Lara on Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 12

The cast members of Below Deck Down Under are often seen going for dinners or parties after a charter leaves. Episode 12 saw one such night where the stars went to a club to wind down. Tzarina sat by Lara and told her that "mummy" needed to sit down.

Lara asked her how she was feeling, to which Tzarina said that she had her feud with Alesia on her mind.

"She's so with the fairies," she added.

Lara said that Alesia didn't feel loved at the moment and that she felt like Tzarina didn't like her. Lara added that she was going to be completely honest with Tzarina from that moment on and told her that sometimes Tzarina's words made her feel "stupid" as well. She added that she asked herself why Tzarina would say such a thing.

Tzarina replied that she felt exactly the same thing with her. She mentioned that the last charter was the first time in her whole career that a stewardess told her what to put on the plate.

"It absolutely shocked me," she added.

Lara defended her say, stating that what went on the plate should be a joint decision. Tzarina said that she felt like Lara wouldn't let it go unless she agreed to her demands. Lara stated that she had a say in how it looked and noted that she didn't think those bowls were appropriating the theme correctly.

A pissed off Tzarina said she was done, before walking off the table she was sharing with her co-star. In a Below Deck Down Under confessional, Tzarina stated that Lara "didn't give a sh*t" about her.

Tzarina's feud with Alesia that led to her tiff with Lara on Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 12

While working in the kitchen, Tzarina asked Alesia to finish the work she was assigned and report back to her when she was done, instead of taking up another task without informing Tzarina first. Alesia stated that she didn't understand what Tzarina was asking her to do because there wasn't much information.

She told her that she wasn't assigned tasks like the rest of the crew, to which Tzarina replied that she would assign them to her from the very start moving forward. Alesia came into a Below Deck Down Under confessional to say that Tzarina needed to be a better boss.

