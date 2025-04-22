"Tzarina, just be a better boss" - Below Deck Down Under star Alesia gets frustrated over the head chef's poor communication

Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 12, titled Across Frenemy Lines, aired on Bravo on April 21, 2025. The episode focused on the ongoing tension between head chef Tzarina Mace Ralph and Chief Stew Lara Rigby over their different working styles.

Already stressed, Tzarina struggled with the drama, which also affected her relationship with sous chef Alesia Harris. Alesia criticized Tzarina for poor communication, saying she didn’t get enough guidance and often had no idea what Tzarina was doing in the kitchen.

Later in her confessional, the Below Deck Down Under sous chef shared that she couldn't deal with the situation anymore and urged Tzarina to be a better boss.

“I have no idea what is going on in the woman’s head. After the rum distillery, she’s all over. I can’t bite my tongue anymore. Tzarina, just be a better boss,” she said in her confessional.

Below Deck Down Under stars Tzarina and Alesia address their communication issue

At the start of Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 12, Tzarina had a conversation with Alesia and admitted that she was being “moody” and “grumpy” in the galley. However, Alesia noted that he was tired of “walking on eggshells" and felt like she wasn’t getting enough direction from her boss.

“But what’s going on with the crew breakfast? What’s going on? You’ve not actually told me what you’ve got planned for the crew. So, when you say we’re working together, I have no idea what you’re doing,” Alesia continued.

Sous chef Alesia shared her frustrations in a confessional, saying she had no idea what Tzarina was thinking or how she planned their work in the kitchen. She said she was fed up and couldn’t deal with it anymore.

Alesia asked Tzarina to be a “better boss” and improve communication between them.

The tension got worse when Lara insisted Tzarina attend the picnic lunch, even though Tzarina said she wasn’t needed there and had a lot to prepare for dinner.

After attending the picnic, Tzarina returned to the gallery with a visible frustration on her face. When Alesia, who was also returning after handling the picnic lunch, asked Tzarina if she needed any help, and was met with silence from her head chef.

This irritated Alesia, and she vented out about the Below Deck Down Under head chef to Lara and Bri.

“I don’t get told anything that’s going on about the guest food or crew food. I’m like, ‘So what have you done?’ ‘I’m doing it.’ And I’m like, ‘Just tell me what the f—k is going on.’ It makes me feel like really useless…I just want to cry and cry and cry,” Alesia said.

Tzarina soon joined the conversation and asked Alesia if she was upset. As they revisited the issue, Alesia admitted she was bothered by Tzarina telling her she could handle the picnic lunch without her head chef stepping in. She explained that the comment felt "condescending" to her.

The Below Deck Down Under head chef responded that she didn't mean to be condescending and explained that her frustrated behaviors stemmed from her feud with Lara.

“I didn’t mean to be condescending. I was just pissed off at the fact that Lara told me that a head of department had to be there…when my sous chef is perfectly capable. I’m really sorry if sometimes it seems passive aggressive or overly sarcastic. I just cannot hide any of my emotions,” Tzarina conlcuded.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

