Who is the new Below Deck Down Under deckhand Nicolas Cattelan? Details explored

Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 11, titled The Shots You Don’t Take, premiered on Bravo on March 31, 2025. In the episode, Captain Jason Chambers reached his breaking point with the deck crew’s poor work ethic and made the tough call to fire both bosun Wihan Du Toit and deckhand Johnny Arvanitis.

However, their positions didn’t remain vacant for long, as two new crew members were brought on board ahead of the next charter: new bosun, Nate Salmon, and new deckhand, Nicolas Cattelan.

The new 24-year-old deckhand, Nicolas, is from Toulouse, France, and Cape Town, South Africa. The deckhand loves hiking and spending his time off effortlessly relaxing. Although he has just six months of experience, Captain Jason said during his debut that he wasn't worried about it.

Below Deck Down Under deckhand Nicolas Cattelan shares more details about himself in his debut episode

New deckhand, Nicolas Cattelan, and the new bosun, Nate Salmon, made their debuts in Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 11, after Captain Jason fired Wihan Du Toit and Johnny Arvanitis for their attitude towards the work.

Captain Jason was pretty confident about the new joinees. During their arrival, while he acknowledged that Nicolas was a bit new to the business, he was at rest assured as the new deckhand was accompanied by Bosun Johnny, who had 7 years of experience.

During his introduction confessional in episode 11, Nicolas admitted he had only recently entered the yachting industry and was immediately struck by the Katina, calling it the biggest boat he had ever worked on. He noted its "super complicated layout," comparing it to the Starship Enterprise from the Star Trek series.

“Believe it or not in high school I actually wasn’t very popular. I was always a nerd about all sorts of things. Movies. Science. Being here makes me feel like I’m part of the Starship Enterprise crew. I feel like I’m discovering strange new worlds, and new cultures and planets and boldly going where no one has gone before,” he added.

Later in his official cast bio, the new Below Deck Down Under deckhand shared that during his free time, he liked to listen to classical music or film soundtracks. He then noted that free time was precious on the yacht and one should spend it doing "effortless and truly relaxing" activities.

Off the boat, Nicolas enjoys hiking, visiting museums, and exploring historical sites. He also mentioned that while traveling, he misses his mother the most.

In episode 11 of Below Deck Down Under, Nicolas arrived just before a new group of guests—women from Dubai—who left him feeling flustered. In his confessional, he admitted that being around beautiful women makes him nervous and awkward, reminding him of high school when girls didn’t talk to him.

While chatting with the guests, he shared that he's from both Toulouse, France, and Cape Town, South Africa. He said he’s French and got his accent from his mother, who is half English and half Chinese.

Nicolas made his fair share of mistakes during his first charter. Later, when Bri joined him to assist him with the charter, he unknowingly took a shot of alcohol, not knowing that the crew members weren't allowed to drink on duty.

“Oh, God, I can’t believe I just did that. Captain Jason runs a dry boat. This could get me fired. That was so stupid. It is what it is. I learned my lesson,” the Below Deck Down Under deckhand reacted in his confessional

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

