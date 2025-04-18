I believe Wihan should have been fired earlier from Below Deck Down Under season 3

**Disclaimer: This Below Deck Down Under article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Below Deck Down Under season 3 premiered on February 3, 2025, and saw a new set of cast members embark on a journey with Captain Jason. This included Bosun Wihan Du Toit, who was fired during the show's latest episode, which aired on April 14, 2025, along with deckhand Johnny Arvanitis.

Their termination came in light of the latter punching a wall in anger after seeing his love interest, Alesia, in bed with the Bosun. Although Johnny was fired due to his aggressive behavior, after talking to the other department heads, Lara and Tzarina, the captain let Wihan go as well.

However, I believe the cast member should have been let go earlier in the season due to his unprofessional behavior and inability to take accountability for his actions. The Below Deck Down Under season 3 star often found himself at odds with Lara when the chief stew pointed out the deck crew lagging in their duties, including the morning after the foam party, when the exterior crew was cleaning up during breakfast.

At the time, he placed blame on Harry, noting that if Johnny was unable to complete his duties, the other Below Deck Down Under season 3 cast member should have done it instead. When Chief Stew Lara tried to talk to him about the same, the Bosun complained to the captain about her interference.

The foam party was not the only incident that stood out in episode 6, a jetski overturned while in the water with a guest onboard. At the time, the cast member took ownership in a confessional but placed blame on Johnny while talking to the captain.

Captain Jason fires Wihan after consulting the other department heads in Below Deck Down Under season 3

In season 3 episode 11, Captain Jason called Wihan to the bridge to inform him of the conversations he had with the other cast members about his behavior. The captain told Wihan he was screaming at Harry the previous night, while the latter denied the claims.

Wihan said he had never disrespected anyone and the captain reminded him of his responsibility as the head of the department. He told him he was not "cohesive with the interior." He recalled their previous conversation when the captain had told him that negativity wouldn't be tolerated.

"There's not one person that I don't get along with, might be Lara," he said.

The Below Deck Down Under season 3 star added that he was "always" friendly, positive, and smiling. He said he wasn't sure where the captain was getting his information, meanwhile, Jason told him he didn't think the Bosun was taking accountability for the things that had been happening.

Jason told Wihan he was going to make a change and called him a "common denominator" who was creating a divide within the team. The Below Deck Down Under season 3 captain called it an infection that needed to be cut out.

"So I'm going to let you go," he added.

Wihan chimed in on his termination in a confessional and said he was "stunned." He added that he had tried his "absolute hardest" and that it hadn't been appreciated by the others.

The Bosun sought Adair out to say goodbye and told her he didn't know why he was being let go. The two hugged and the female deckhand said she was sorry about the situation. He told her he didn't understand but that he needed to pack his bags.

While chiming in further about being fired, he got emotional over saying goodbye to Adair. The latter also commented on Wihan's situation and said that she thought he was trying to convince himself that he wasn't the problem.

"He's got himself in a love triangle situation with Tzarina and Marina. He's ended up in this situation with Alesia," she added.

She further chimed in on how else Wihan had created a less-than-ideal work environment onboard and said that it was best that he was about to leave the superyacht.

Tune in on Mondays for new episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3 on Bravo.

