"Gross" — Below Deck Down Under fans criticize Wihan's shocking comment about women

Below Deck Down Under season 3 released episode 10, titled A Greek Tragedy, on April 7, 2025. The segment saw Bosun Wihan, during a conversation with deckhand Johnny, express his opinion on women and the changes in their behavior as they age with time.

"People envy, especially women. When they hit a certain age, they don't have anything going for them anymore. And they f**king... Like, their lives are terrible. They start yapping the whole time," Wihan said.

Johnny, however, hesitated to agree with his stance, and said, "I don't know." Regardless, Wihan continued stating his opinion on them, claiming he could tell Johnny anything since he was his "right-hand man."

However, Wihan's comment about women rubbed many netizens the wrong way. They took to X to criticize him for looking down on women's lives and urged Captain Jason to fire him from the crew. They also called out his lack of responsibility and interest in flirting with the female crew members on deck.

"Wihan is gross. Women have nothing going for them after a certain age??? Whatever helps you feel better about yourself and your angry short man complex," a fan wrote.

"Wihan is tone deaf...when women reach a certain age...dude, you are not special. You are not a Greek sarcastic font here god...women of a certain age..are too fabulous to waste time on your idiocracy," another fan commented.

"Wihan might be one of the worst people we’ve seen on Below Deck. Not just worst bosun, but worst crew member and a bigger s**thead than most guests," a netizen tweeted.

Many Below Deck Down Under fans were critical of Wihan's overall personality and opinions of others.

"He’s blaming everyone else, Would send his crew to do his job because he’s tired No accountability for his responsibility, Doesn’t neither respect nor listen to his “equals” Doesn’t want to help other teams, Lies & only wants to flirt Why is Wihan good leader?" a user reacted.

"another below deck creep.. get wihan off my tv asap," a person commented.

"Oh!! Wihan doesn’t like or respect women when they don’t give him the attention and admiration he thinks he deserves," another fan wrote.

"Wihan talking about women like he knows anything," one user posted.

Other Below Deck Down Under fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"now jason that’s when you need to step in and check wihan. you hear wihan being blatantly disrespectful. how long are you gonna let this s**t slide? this is like strike 17 for this guy," a person reacted.

"Wihan blaming the women for his issues is super creepy. They're not the problem," another netizen commented.

"You're too stupid" — Below Deck Down Under star Johnny confronts Wihan about his flirtatious behavior

In one of the segments of the Below Deck Down Under episode, Johnny pulled Wihan aside for a private conversation to let him know what the crew members, especially the women, thought about him.

He informed the Bosun that Tzarina told them about the text message he had sent her while on a date with Adair. He then added that Tzarina also informed the crew that Wihan had kissed her on the neck and been intimately flirtatious with her.

"Even if half of this is true, bro, you're too stupid," Johnny remarked.

However, Wihan refused to remain calm and pointed fingers at Tzarina, saying she was "the problem." When Johnny reiterated that Wihan was "doing stupid stuff," the latter opined that he might have to stop being "so nice to girls."

Johnny feared that the Below Deck Down Under star would pursue Alesia if he could. However, Wihan assured him he would never do that.

Later in the episode, Johnny lost his calm and punched a wall when he found Alesia in Wihan's bed.

Below Deck Down Under can be streamed on Peacock.

