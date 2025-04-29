Below Deck Down Under season 2: Laura Bileskalne's journey after the show

Second stewardess Laura Bileskalne was one of the most controversial cast members of Below Deck Down Under season 2, which aired in the summer of 2023. After being presented in the first episode, the Latvian yachtie soon found herself at odds with the other crew members.

Her actions and choices over the season resulted in her removal, even though she had substantial yachting and hospitality expertise when she arrived. After publicly supporting Bosun Luke Jones after his termination due to sexual misconduct, Laura was let go from Below Deck Down Under.

Laura's activities continued to draw criticism after the season 2, and she has subsequently turned her attention to a new career in the culinary profession. Here's a thorough look at her time in season two of Below Deck Down Under and her current situation.

What is Laura Bileskalne doing after Below Deck Down Under?

Laura Bileskalne left Below Deck Down Under season 2 and is now employed as a yacht chef instead of a stewardess. She now lives in Miami but also maintains a presence in Barcelona.

Her private Instagram links to the account of the 1 Table Rooftop Restaurant, where she appears to work as a chef. She also runs a private events service titled 'Cocina de Laurinya,' which describes itself as a “Private terrace for rent. Private events. Company meetings.”

Despite keeping a low profile, Laura has continued to receive negative comments on both business pages from Below Deck Down Under fans. Laura and Luke Jones still follow each other on Instagram, though it is unclear if their relationship continues beyond that.

Since the show aired, she has largely avoided public discussions about her experience, keeping her social media set to private and not addressing fan concerns directly. She hasn't mentioned returning to Below Deck Down Under or the larger Below Deck franchise in any public appearances or remarks.

Laura Bileskalne's time on Below Deck Down Under

In season two of Below Deck Down Under, Laura Bileskalne made her debut as Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott's second stew. At first, the two got along well, but as the season went on, tensions increased. Laura contested Aesha's overall contributions to the team and questioned her authority over little work decisions, such making cocktails with actual limes rather than lime juice.

Laura developed a romantic interest in Bosun Luke Jones and quickly pursued a connection with him. However, controversy unfolded when Luke was fired for entering the cabin of stewardess Margot Sisson without consent.

Despite this, Laura supported Luke and showed more sympathy for him than for Margot, who was part of her own department. This reaction led to Laura’s own dismissal from the show in the same episode.

After her departure from Below Deck Down Under, Laura’s Instagram page fluctuated between public and private as she received widespread criticism from fans. Later, Laura addressed her firing and the events surrounding Luke Jones on The Kyle & Jackie O Show in August 2023. “I was fired because I stood up for Luke,” she said, defending his behavior.

“Margot Sisson was not unconscious, you can see in the video that she is talking to him.” She added, “Luke asked Margot if she was okay, and she responded yes.”

As per Access Hollywood, Laura described the situation as “continuing the party after the jacuzzi” and called it a misunderstanding. Laura later revealed that she was going through a private and traumatic experience during her time on the show.

During an interview on the Miss Understood podcast with Rachel Uchitel on November 6, 2023, she opened up about her miscarriage while filming. “I was in shock,” she said, explaining that she initially mistook the pregnancy symptoms for a UTI. She took a pregnancy test provided by the show’s nurse on her second day aboard.

Laura stated that she informed Aesha Scott about the pregnancy early on. “I told her what was happening,” she explained, adding that she hoped Aesha would be a source of support. She said she wanted to keep the matter private and production agreed. However, she expressed frustration over how her frequent bathroom breaks were portrayed.

“That was really hurtful,” she said. “They knew what was happening. And production knew because I went to the hospital twice.”

She recalled that she had planned an abortion between charters but miscarried before the procedure could happen.

Fans can stream Below Deck Down Under on Peacock.

