Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 13 recap: Harry coaches Nicolas while Tzarina and Lara have a heated conversation

Below Deck Down Under continued its turbulent third season with episode 13, titled 'Lipstick Service,' which aired on Bravo on April 28, 2025. The episode followed the crew aboard the superyacht Katina as tensions between departments reached new heights.

Ad

Tzarina and Lara’s strained relationship intensified into a heated conversation, while Harry stepped into a leadership role by coaching Nicolas on the anchor drop. As the yacht prepared for unpredictable weather and demanding guests, interpersonal drama within the crew also surged.

The latest installment of Below Deck Down Under showed growing fractures between interior and galley staff, while the deck team faced their own set of challenges under Captain Jason’s close watch. Here is a detailed breakdown of what happened in the episode.

Ad

Trending

What happened in the Below Deck Down Under episode

Ad

Below Deck Down Under episode 13 opened with the crew returning from a night out, where tensions simmered beneath the surface. In the van ride back to the yacht, Tzarina, Adair, Marina, Nate, and Nicolas engaged in lighthearted banter, while Lara and Bri continued discussing Tzarina’s plating issues.

Harry remarked in his confessional that, “They’re just plates,” as Below Deck Down Under highlighted the contrasting moods between the two groups. Onboard, Harry and Bri shared a romantic moment, watched by the rest of the crew on the ship’s monitors.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tzarina and Lara silently coexisted in their cabin. The next morning on Below Deck Down Under, Alesia announced she lost her lipstick, joking that it was "half her personality."

Tzarina seized the opportunity to address tensions with Alesia, apologizing for previous conflicts. Alesia accepted, creating a tentative peace between the two.

During the preference sheet meeting, Captain Jason revealed that the next charter guests requested a circus-themed event. He advised Lara to place Marina back on service duty, aiming for growth within the interior team.

Ad

Ad

Although Lara remained hesitant, she agreed to give Marina another opportunity. At the same time, Nate promoted Harry to lead deckhand, which Captain Jason praised, marking a significant milestone for Harry on Below Deck Down Under.

Tzarina later confronted Lara in their cabin about not shutting down negative conversations concerning her, insisting that she deserved respect and support as well. Lara disagreed, stating, "I'm just listening" when others needed to vent.

Ad

Tzarina ultimately ended the conversation, requesting that Lara allow her relationship with Alesia to move forward without interference. Following Captain Jason’s advice, Lara assigned Marina to service duty.

Meanwhile, Harry began training Nicolas on handling the anchor drop. However, Captain Jason criticized Harry’s radio communication during the operation, prompting Harry to apologize and acknowledge he needed to improve. This leadership test became a focal point of Harry’s storyline in this Below Deck Down Under episode.

Ad

The guests boarded the Katina and brought a lively energy that lifted the crew’s spirits. Marina checked in with Tzarina regarding the fruit platters, relaying that only the passion fruit had been touched.

Tzarina appreciated the communication, viewing Marina’s role on service as a success. Meanwhile, Lara organized a beach day for the guests, sending Bri ashore to assist.

Ad

As weather conditions worsened, the guests returned to the yacht, but Bri’s delayed return irritated Lara. Upon Bri’s arrival, Lara reminded her that she should return immediately with the guests, a reminder highlighting ongoing frustrations between the stews.

Back in the galley, Tzarina planned an elaborate seafood extravaganza for dinner, enlisting Alesia’s help in presenting the meal. The growing friendship between Tzarina and Alesia was evident, creating new dynamics within the crew. Meanwhile, Nate continued to flirt with Alesia, indicating the potential for a budding boatmance.

Ad

Lara tried to boost team morale by ordering a replacement lipstick for Alesia. Alesia appreciated the gesture, calling it thoughtful, but Tzarina expressed frustration in her confessional, saying,

“She just can’t stay out of it” and “Jesus, that b*tch.”

Despite her irritation, Tzarina told Alesia she looked "phenomenal" in the new lipstick. Later, Lara suggested that Alesia’s good mood was thanks to her gift, and Alesia responded that she appreciated feeling supported.

Ad

The next morning, worsening weather rocked the yacht, challenging service and deck operations. Marina remained steady in her service duties, while Bri grew frustrated by Lara’s frequent radio calls. The episode ended with the start of the circus-themed dinner, interrupted by a sudden storm as the credits rolled.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 continues to air on Mondays at 8 pm EST on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More