I firmly believe the guests aren’t the problem on Below Deck Down Under — it’s the crew’s inconsistency

**Disclaimer: This Below Deck Down Under article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Below Deck Down Under aired its latest episode on May 5, 2025, continuing a string of crew-related issues that have disrupted charters throughout the season. While the show often highlights challenging guest demands, this season has shown that most of the friction stems from within. In my opinion, the guests aren’t the problem on Below Deck Down Under — it’s the crew’s inconsistency.

From the early episodes, service has been affected by disorganisation, unclear communication, and unresolved tension between team members, most notably Chef Tzarina and Stew Lara. Their disagreements have been building since the start of the season, and this week’s gallery confrontation is only the latest example. What began as short remarks in earlier episodes has now become open conflict during charters, directly affecting the guest experience.

In this episode, the issues went beyond one argument. Delays in meal service, overlapping responsibilities, and a lack of clarity left guests unsure of whom to ask for basic needs. These problems are not the result of difficult guests — they’re a reflection of a crew still struggling to function as a team.

Workflow breakdowns are impacting guest experience in Below Deck Down Under

One of the biggest takeaways from this season of Below Deck Down Under, especially in the May 5 episode, is how repeated miscommunication within the crew has disrupted the guest experience far more than any difficult charter guest. In my opinion, the core issue isn’t what’s being asked by guests — it’s how the crew reacts, plans, and works together in high-pressure situations.

This week’s episode centered on a now-familiar conflict between Chef Tzarina and Stew Lara, which began when Lara made executive decisions involving Tzarina’s galley team.

When Lara assigned cleaning duties to Alesha, the sous chef, Tzarina responded, “If it’s 15 minutes, then someone in your department can do it,” highlighting how boundaries between departments had again become blurred.

Tzarina also made her frustration clear by stating, “It’s not the Lara show,” a line that, in my opinion, summed up a key issue: a lack of mutual respect between team members trying to run different parts of the boat.

As a viewer, I’ve noticed this isn’t a one-time event. Earlier episodes showed similar friction, whether it was delays during theme nights, missed orders, or stew stepping into the galley space unannounced.

In my view, these repeated slip-ups stem from inconsistent role boundaries and reactive communication. The result? Guests are waiting longer, there is confusion during service, and there is a visible lack of coordination, not because of what they’re requesting but because the crew hasn’t resolved their own workflow challenges.

In my opinion, viewers are getting crew drama instead of the charter experience Below Deck Down Under is known for

As someone who watches Below Deck Down Under for the charter experience — from guest demands to themed nights and seamless service — this season feels noticeably off track. In my opinion, the focus has shifted away from the luxury yachting experience and toward ongoing crew drama, particularly between Tzarina and Lara.

The recent episode once again centred on personal conflict instead of guest experience. What could have been a smooth beach picnic was overshadowed by the lingering tension in the interior and galley.

The crew didn’t coordinate as expected, and once again, issues between Tzarina and Lara dominated the screen. As Tzarina said, “I don’t need this energy in my gallery,” it was clear the focus wasn’t on delivering for the guests, but on surviving the shift.

In previous seasons, the show highlighted detailed meal preparations, multi-course service, and coordinated events that made the charter experience shine. Now, those moments feel rushed or overshadowed by unresolved interpersonal issues.

Even Captain Jason, known for being involved but balanced, has had to repeatedly say, “We’ve got to raise the standard,” a sign that expectations are not being met.

In my opinion, unless the focus returns to guest service, charter planning, and daily operations — the core of what Below Deck has always showcased — the season risks drifting away from what made the franchise popular in the first place.

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under air every Monday on Bravo.

