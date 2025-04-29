“I can be approachable”- Below Deck Down Under star Tzarina makes up with Alesia

Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 13 was released on April 28. The episode was titled Lipstick Service after Lara offered the makeup item to her co-star Alesia. The episode also documented Chef Tzarina making up with sous chef Alesia after the two feuded in the previous episode. The chef said she didn't want Alesia to feel like she couldn't talk to her, saying,

"I just want to make sure that you're happy and I can be approachable."

The previous episode covered the feud between Alesia and Tzarina, which stemmed from Tzarina thinking Alesia wasn't being efficient, while the latter thought that Tzarina wasn't assigning her tasks the way she should.

In episode 13, Tzarina said that she was embarrassed by how she reacted and told her that she didn't want her to go out and talk to others when she was upset. Tzarina instead wanted her to approach her.

How Tzarina and Alesia made up in Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 13

In episode 13, Tzarina asked Alesia if she wanted to go out and chat. Then, once they stepped out on the deck, Tzarina said that Lara had told her that Alesia had gone to her crying a few times. She added that Lara had also told her that Alesia said Tzarina wasn't approachable and she couldn't speak to her when she was upset.

Tzarina told her that when Alesia was upset, she was allowed to cry and was allowed to have her feelings. To this, Alesia stated that she had never cried and that Lara was the one to approach her. Tzarina then apologized to Alesia for being in the middle of it.

"I get embarrassed of the way that I reacted, but I also feel like I've been pushed in a corner," Tzarina added.

She said that she felt pushed into a corner by Tzarina, and it was just her reaction to it coming out in the wrong way. She stated that she just wanted to see Alesia happy, and for that, she wanted to be approachable to Alesia so she could get into her safe space.

While listening to Tzarina apologizing, Alesia went into a Below Deck Down Under confessional to say that it was nice to hear her apologize and be willing to make a change. She said that she and Tzarina worked together, so it was nice to resolve their differences. She also joked that now that she was out of the way, Tzarina could squabble with Lara.

Lastly, on Below Deck Down Under, Tzarina appreciated Alesia's efforts and told her that she thought she was doing well at work. The latter said that she thought Tzarina was doing well as well.

The conversation between Tzarina and Lara in Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 13

The previous episode saw Lara and Tzarina disagree after the latter opened up to her about how her feud with Alesia bothered her. Lara believed that Tzarina could make people feel "stupid" sometimes; she had felt it, and Alesia might have felt the same. Tzarina stated that Lara made her feel that way, too, and walked off the table.

In the Below Deck Down Under episode 13, Lara goes to Tzarina's dorm because she wants to resolve things. But Tzarina pointed out that she didn't want her to come between her and Alesia, referring to the fact that Lara comforted Alesia when the latter fought with her.

She told her she didn't want her to meddle in their fights. Defending herself, Lara said that she couldn't help but listen to an upset Alesia. This led to another disagreement between the two because Tzarina didn't think it was fair for Lara to talk to Alesia when she knew it was upsetting Tzarina.

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3 release on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

