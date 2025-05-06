"I don’t have time to sleep, eat or talk to my family" - Below Deck Down Under star Marina expresses frustration over her current duties

Below Deck Down Under season 3 stew Marina Marcondes de Barros recently expressed her frustration over Chief Stew Lara Rigby only assigning her housekeeping duties in an interview with US Weekly, published on April 21. After pointing out that stews are typically rotated between laundry and service duties, Marina expressed frustration at being stuck exclusively with housekeeping. She claimed that she was effectively doing the work of two people, while Chief Steward Lara Rigby and fellow steward Brianna Duffield handled service duties together.

Ad

The Below Deck Down Under stew further implied that this work overload had affected her, as it didn't leave her enough time to sleep, eat, or talk to her family. She added that the time she gets after completing her daily work is spent accompanying her crewmates when they go out. Despite making the sacrifice for the team, Marina said that she doesn't get appreciation from the team leader, Lara.

"I don’t have time to sleep, eat or talk to my family. I only have a few hours and we still need to go out and potty and everything.’ So she just [needed to] appreciate it because I was tired,” she said.

Ad

Trending

Below Deck Down Under star Marina Marcondes de Barros

Ad

Below Deck Down Under star Marina Marcondes de Barros joined the cast as one of the new stewards in season 3. She worked alongside Lara Rigby and Brianna Duffield, their team being responsible for managing housekeeping duties and ensuring the charter guests' needs were met. Despite the usual practice of rotating stews between duties to gain experience, Marina claimed in an interview with US Weekly that Lara assigned her housekeeping tasks for most charters.

Ad

The Below Deck Down Under stew also has an issue with how Lara presented the work schedule to her. She noted that the Chief Stew lacked communication, honesty, and even empathy, which she felt wasn't nice. Marina addressed the issue with Rigby, and while her team leader understood the problem, she was still worried that she would dismiss it as if it were nothing, based on their previous conversation about the topic.

Ad

Ad

By covering all the housekeeping duties, she claimed that she was handling the responsibility of two people. She was burned out because of it and wanted Lara to take the issue seriously.

"I was literally doing two girls’ jobs while her and Brianna were sharing one job, which was service. So it wasn’t an easy task. I was almost burned out and I just wish she could see my side instead of brushing it off if it was nothing.”

Ad

The Below Deck Down Under star continued:

"Lara needs to understand that kindness and sacrifice are two different things. Even though I’m there smiling, that’s a sacrifice that I’m doing for the team. I’m not being kind. I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll do housekeeping again".

With the amount of work she was doing, Marina noted that she wasn't getting time to sleep, eat, or talk to her family. She noted that all she wanted from her team leader was appreciation for her hard work and acknowledgment of the sacrifices she made for the team.

Ad

Further in the interview, the Below Deck Down Under stew reflected on the drama that took place on the show until now and teased that exciting things were lined up for the future episodes.

“The tension that was high in the beginning might explode,” she concluded.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes are aired every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More