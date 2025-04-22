I believe Bravo did the right thing by limiting alcohol on Below Deck Down Under after the season 2 scandal

Below Deck Down Under season 3 premiered on Bravo on February 3, 2025, and brought important changes following the serious incident from season 2. After bosun Luke Jones entered an unconscious crew member's cabin without consent, the producers had to intervene, and Captain Jason Chambers immediately fired him.

Ad

Disclaimer: This Below Deck Down Under article is based on the writer’s opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.

In my opinion, it was clear that stronger measures were needed to prioritise crew safety. Bravo and the production team ensured that their existing policies, ahead of season 3, included a significant reduction in alcohol consumption on board.

Captain Jason later confirmed that despite less drinking, the show still captured enough drama without crossing dangerous lines. I believe this shift shows that safety does not have to come at the expense of entertainment. NBCUniversal also expanded its reality TV policies beyond the Below Deck franchise.

Ad

Trending

Below Deck Down Under’s stricter alcohol rules protected the crew without losing the show’s spirit

Ad

After the season 2 scandal, Captain Jason Chambers said in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly in February 2025, that reinforcing safety protocols became a clear priority. He explained that the policies were already in place but needed stronger enforcement. About producers visibly intervening when necessary, he said:

"We’ve seen them use it by helping out with stepping in."

I believe limiting alcohol was essential to avoid situations that could endanger the crew. Captain Jason mentioned that there was a "massive drop in alcohol intake" during season 3. Yet, he added that they “got a hell of a lot more content,” proving that the show’s core excitement did not suffer.

Ad

Ad

In my opinion, this also allowed viewers to focus more on crew dynamics and real conflicts rather than alcohol-driven incidents. This decision mirrors earlier efforts in other franchises, like Below Deck Sailing Yacht, where Captain Glenn Shephard enforced a two-drink limit for the crew during nights out.

Incidents like Gary King ignoring the limit showed why strict rules are necessary. Captain Jason noted that breaking rules damages the professional environment on board, something I agree was crucial to address after the events of season 2.

Ad

Talking about Gary's incident, Captain Jason said:

"Glenn had given him ample opportunity to be an adult, and Gary actually blew that. If he was with me, he probably wouldn't have a job."

Bravo’s new policies will help prevent future scandals and promote accountability

Ad

Following the Below Deck Down Under season 2 events, Bravo made the right decision by expanding and reinforcing alcohol policies across their reality TV shows. Captain Jason revealed that while crew members were still allowed to drink during off-boat outings, monitoring became stricter. Highlighting the need to balance freedom with responsibility, Captain shared:

"It's always been the policy of production and Bravo that the crew go out and be adults and pay for their own drinks. That's fine. However, we monitor that."

Ad

I believe this approach was necessary, especially given past problems. Even in season 1, there were moments when drinking led to concerns, such as deckhand Culver Bradbury's behaviour during a final charter night. Captain Jason also pointed out that some yachts now use a zero-alcohol policy to prevent risks entirely — an idea I think makes sense for high-pressure environments like these.

By limiting alcohol, the show shifts focus back onto professionalism, teamwork, and safe interactions among crew members. I believe this change will strengthen Below Deck Down Under in the long run, showing that reality television can still entertain without encouraging harmful behaviour.

Ad

Watch the latest episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3, currently available to stream on Bravo and Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More