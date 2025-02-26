Former Below Deck crew members sue Bravo and NBC for covering up Gary King’s alleged misconduct

Two former Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members, Samantha Suarez and Grey Duddleston, have filed a lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal, and other production entities, alleging that Gary King’s s*xual misconduct was covered up despite reports being made during season 4 of the show in July 2022.

According to a US Weekly article published on February 25, 2025, Suarez, a hair and makeup artist, and Duddleston, a camera operator, claim that King engaged in multiple incidents of inappropriate behavior.

Suarez alleges she was assaulted in a hotel room, while Duddleston states he witnessed King’s misconduct toward other crew members. Both claim their reports were ignored, and that they were later blacklisted from the industry for speaking out.

The lawsuit lists 16 causes of action, including s*xual battery, assault, and hostile work environment harassment. Suarez and Duddleston are seeking compensatory and punitive damages for emotional distress, lost wages, and reputational harm.

Bravo previously addressed the allegations in 2023, through a statement to Rolling Stone, stating that an investigation was conducted and action was taken based on the findings.

Below Deck crew member Suarez describes alleged hotel room encounter

Suarez alleges that while filming season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, she was delivering snacks and water to the cast, when King invited her into his hotel room. According to the lawsuit, he was wearing only underwear and insisted she step inside to place the water. In the report filing it said,

"When she turned to leave, he lunged towards her, used his arms to grab her by her upper body, and restrained her with his tight grip around her body and arms.”

Suarez recalled screaming and struggling to break free before King allegedly blocked the door and laughed. She said that King was, “menacingly laughing and staring at her with evil dilated eyes.” Suarez stated in the lawsuit that she felt like she "would be r*ped." She was able to escape after receiving a phone call from another crew member, which caused Gary King to reportedly release her.

Suarez reported the incident to the production, and the lawsuit claims that King later admitted to his actions. However, rather than being removed from the show, he continued to film and later returned for Below Deck season 5.

Duddleston reports further misconduct and claims retaliation

Duddleston, who was dating Suarez at the time, claims he witnessed further inappropriate behavior from King, including allegedly untying the bikini tops of two female cast members and making "lewd" comments to a female audio technician. He also alleges that King grabbed the "genitals of two male camera operators."

Duddleston reported these incidents over the crew’s walkie-talkie system. According to the lawsuit, instead of King facing consequences, Bravo and NBC investigated Duddleston for making the reports.

Once Below Deck season 4 filming ended, both Suarez and Duddleston claim they were placed on a “do not hire” list, effectively shutting them out of the industry. Suarez and Duddleston are seeking damages and accountability for what they claim was a cover-up by production.

Previously Bravo had addressed Suarez's allegations with Rolling Stone in August 2023. The statement read,

"Bravo is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows... The concerns Ms. Suarez raised in July 2022 were investigated at that time and action was taken based on the findings."

Neither Bravo nor Gary King have issued a statement in response to the lawsuit bearing allegations from Suarez and Duddleston, as of this writing.

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under air every Monday on Bravo.

