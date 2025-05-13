“Bicker, Bicker, Bicker”—Below Deck Down Under fans criticize Lara for asking Alesia to clean the crew mess

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 15 was released on May 12, 2025. It saw the tiff between Tzarina and Lara widening after Lara stressed about getting Alesia to clean the crew mess. Harry cozied up with Bri, Alesia with Nate, and Marina with Nic. Lara also got happy with Marina's work and named her the second stewardess.

The previous episodes saw Lara and Tzarina fighting over the sous chef Alesia. While the former consoled and supported Alesia through her fight with her chef boss, Tzarina, the latter thought Lara was adding fuel to the fire. The two also accused each other of being condescending to other people.

In episode 15, Lara told Tzarina that tensions between them rose after she asked Alesia to clean the crew mess. She agreed but mentioned that cleaning was everybody's job.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under reacted to the whole situation on X, with one user commenting:

"Enough with the crew mess. Why can't everyone clean up after themselves? There are no maids on board. Alesia, you can vacuum occasionally. Bicker, Bicker, Bicker."

"Here’s a thought…Get someone from the deck crew to clean the crew mess. They’re the only ones I seem to see using it. Why is Lara even having this conversation with someone else’s employee? Tzarina said she doesn’t have time so get someone else to do it!" said another fan.

"Lara is ridiculous with the crew mess. She should bit be giving the sous chef orders. The sous chef is not a stew. It's not her job," added a third.

"If Lara doesn’t just have one her girls clean that crew mess and shut up," wrote another.

Some fans of Below Deck Down Under urged Lara to just get the place cleaned by someone else. Some also thought they should ask everyone to clean after themselves.

"Sandy would have the stew clean the crew mess are you kidding?! You have two stews?! They can’t spare 15 minutes to do the crew mess. Have Adair to do it. Dang.. then go back up. Quit bitchin. That’s what Tzarina is talking about. She shouldn’t have said the late comment but she has reason to tell u back off," an X user wrote.

"Lara needs to give up the crew mess situation!! Alesia is a chef. Wipe the gd tables!!!" another user wrote.

"If the crew mess is everyone’s responsibility, then why can’t the last person to finish eating clean it when they’re done. It’s not rocket science ffs," commented one.

"Lara, the crew mess isn’t that serious f**king chill," wrote another.

Lara's take on Alesia cleaning the crew mess on Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 15

When Lara went looking for Alesia to clean the crew mess, she saw Tzarina and asked her to send Alesia to clean it because she had free time. Tzarina said in a confessional on Below Deck Down Under:

"Just drop the f*cking crew mess. Stop pretending you are a perfectionist because, to be honest, you’re just a perfectional b*tch."

Lara mentioned that tensions between her and Tzarina only escalated because she asked Alesia to clean the mess. Below Deck Down Under star Tzarina agreed and argued that it wasn't solely a responsibility of the galley. The two disagreed here and swore to never speak to one another again unless it was for work.

Lara then straight up went to Alesia, reminded her that the crew mess was everyone's responsibility, and told her that she needed to wipe it. And even though Alesia agreed to do it, Lara went to Captain Jason to tell him about the crew mess situation. To this, he said that the argument was "absurd" and asked Lara to sort it out with Tzarina.

Watch Below Deck Down Under season 3 every Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More