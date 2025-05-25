I absolutely loved how Captain Jason advised Lara on Below Deck Down Under amidst her clash with Tzarina

Below Deck Down Under season 3 released its latest segment, titled Come Swell of High Water on May 19, 2025. The episode saw Chief Stew Lara feel demotivated amidst her ongoing feud with Head Chef Tzarina. After a crew meeting, Lara returned to her cabin and broke down in tears, complaining about how Captain Jason never encouraged her or appreciated her work.

The comment was immediately followed by a montage of moments, showing Captain Jason complimenting her for her efforts on the charters. I truly believe Lara was caught up in her conflict with Tzarina and misjudged Captain Jason's treatment of her.

The recent episodes of Below Deck Down Under focused on the growing gap between Lara and Tzarina. They were shown disagreeing with one another's work ethics and pointing fingers at each other for affecting the workflow of each charter. Lara and Tzarina even hurled abuses at each other and took their friendship to a point of no reconciliation.

While Lara felt targeted by Tzarina, Tzarina, in turn, felt lonely and singled out, comparing her experience to her school days when she had been mistreated by bullies.

Watching the Chief Stew feel pressured, Captain Jason stepped up and took the responsibility of uplifting her mood. I absolutely loved how he motivated her and advised her not to take things personally and focus on her work instead. The Below Deck Down Under Captain not only made Lara realize her worth but also reminded her of how important she was to the team.

I believe Captain Jason perfectly performed his duty, showing how able he was and reminding viewers that his job responsibilities included looking after his crew's mental well-being as well.

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason is an excellent example of a team leader

In one segment of the Below Deck Down Under episode, Captain Jason pulled Lara aside for a private conversation to know what she was going through. This gesture alone shows how caring he was and that he did not hesitate to concern himself with the personal and mental issues of his crew members.

I appreciate how he presented himself as a person to confide in, instead of a leader with an unapproachable personality. Lara finally mustered the courage to reveal that the past week had been "awful" for her, mainly because of her conflict with Tzarina. Hearing that, Captain Jason said:

"The more you rise above it, I know it's tough; you're heads of department. I don't know the conversations you've had, but have you both sat down and tried to say, 'I'm sorry?'"

Captain Jason's maturity exuded in the scene as he reminded Lara that she had a role to play and a job to do on deck. Moreover, he taught her the importance and the benefits of being the bigger person. While it might be tough, she needed to let petty conflicts not impact her.

He then pointed out that their ongoing argument was only resulting in them "ripping feelings apart." As a professional and a senior in the field, the Below Deck Down Under Captain showcased his experience when he advised Lara to realize that her fight with Tzarina was pointless and would eventually amount to nothing.

What I loved most about Captain Jason was how he reminded Lara that she was a Chief Stewardess with "a hell of a lot of experience," someone who was "great" at her job. He pushed Lara to realize she was letting a petty experience ruin her time on deck.

Captain Jason advised the Below Deck Down Under stewardess not to be passive-aggressive or hold onto grudges, especially when the situation could be fixed. It further illustrates why Captain Jason was the Captain of the team. He was not only level-headed; he understood his priorities and identified what required attention and what did not.

"It's not that relevant," he reminded Lara.

Ultimately, the Below Deck Down Under star praised Lara's work and urged her to work on "letting go," not only for the team's benefit but also for her own peace of mind. I thoroughly enjoyed watching the exchange between Captain Jason and Lara, as it showed why the former was the boss.

Stream episodes of Below Deck Down Under on Peacock.

