“Every head of department needs to be managed differently” — Below Deck’s Captain Kerry previews season 12 drama

Below Deck is returning for season 12 on June 2, 2025, with a 75-minute premiere on Bravo. The season follows Captain Kerry Titheradge and the crew of the motoryacht St. David as they sail across Anguilla, St. Barths, and St. Maarten.

The cast includes returning Chief Stew Fraser Olender and deckhand Kyle Stillie, alongside new faces such as Chef Lawrence Snowden, Bosun Caio Poltronieri, deckhands Jess Theron and Damo Yorg, and stews Barbara Kulaif, Rainbeau de Roos, and Solène Favreau.

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider on June 1, 2025, Captain Kerry spoke about the upcoming season, his leadership style, and the challenges faced by the crew. Reflecting on his approach, he saidL

“I’m really big on growth. Not only with my crew, but myself. Every head of department needs to be managed differently.”

The new season promises love triangles, guest antics, and tense moments navigating a tricky bridge in Anguilla.

“The decision is always with a heavy heart” — Captain Kerry discusses leadership challenges and firings in Below Deck

Captain Kerry explained that working on Below Deck brings unique challenges for the crew, and sometimes, tough decisions must be made.

“The decision is always with a heavy heart. All the crew is there because they made the cut. It’s up to them to see if they can survive,” he said.

Kerry shared how his role on the show has prompted him to reflect on his leadership style, adding that it has given him a chance to examine how he was "communicating with people.” He also spoke about supporting the crew during stressful times, noting that when things became "really stressful," the cameraman would get closer.

“I feel my biggest job on that boat is being a mentor for my crew,” he added.

Even after letting someone go, Kerry said he tries to maintain relationships with former crew members. He mentioned keeping in touch with Jared Woodin, who has since become a good friend, and also staying connected with Chef Anthony, calling him a very good friend as well.

Kerry also explained that in the previous season, he supported Barbie Pascual through a difficult period. He said she likely would have been let go within the first few charters, but he helped her stay for the rest of the season.

Captain Kerry opens up on boatmances, guest antics, and surprises

Captain Kerry shared that this season of Below Deck will feature intense relationship drama and unpredictable guest experiences. He explained that while he had an idea of the boatmances forming on board, he was surprised by the extent of the drama when he watched the trailer.

Kerry said it was always interesting to see what happened after he spoke to the crew on the bridge and how his words affected them. He admitted that while love triangles happen often in the yachting industry, this season had more going on than he had seen before.

The Below Deck season 12 captain also revealed that the charter guests brought a wide range of personalities, with some who perhaps should not have been there and others who did not want to leave. Kerry added that the crew made many friends among the guests this season—more than he had in previous seasons.

Kerry reflected on the tense moments navigating the bridge in Anguilla, saying each passage was challenging and unpredictable. He mentioned that he would wave back at the bridge each time they cleared it and joked about whether they would make it through without issues. He also highlighted the beautiful locations they visited, including St. Barths, St. Maarten, and Anguilla.

New episodes of Below Deck season 12 air every Monday on Bravo.

