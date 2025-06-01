Where are Below Deck Down Under stars Nicolas Cattelan and Marina Marcondas now? Details explored

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under concluded on May 26, 2025, with episode 17. The season added new entries to the list of boatmances in the Below Deck franchise.

Brianna and Harry, whose romance sparked while on the deck, left the season with a promise of being together even outside. However, their romance did not last long after they ended the season, according to Harry's official Instagram post, put out on May 29.

Fans of the franchise have been wondering if other romances of the season survived. Nicholas Cattelan and Marina Marcondes were another such couple from season 3 who seemed like they would date long after the season wrapped up.

The news is good for the fans of the couple because Marina and Nicholas (aka Nic) are still seemingly together, according to their Instagram post. They jointly posted a picture of both of them on May 21, just before the season ended, confirming that they were still a couple.

Below Deck Down Under star Nic's Instagram post

In the post, which both of them made jointly on May 21, Nic and Marina stood on the deck of a boat, dressed in matching blue crew uniforms. The location of the post was Seychelles, East Africa, where Below Deck Down Under was filmed. This suggested that the picture was old, taken on the season's boat, Katina, where the crew dressed in blue.

The caption of the post read:

"Always remember what the real treasure is."

Marina commented on the post with a heart eye emoji and a heart emoji, which further ascertained their connection after the show ended. Fans of Below Deck Down Under and fans of the couple poured in their compliments in the comments section. Some hoped that the post indeed meant that they were still together, while others praised how good they looked as a couple.

Notably, Nic and Marina have continued to upload throwback carousel posts from their time in the show, with the couple consistently being featured together in the same.

During the season, fans saw Marina telling Nic that she wanted their romance to last even after they finished their duty on Katina. She also hinted to him that she wanted to visit his home country of South Africa. It took time for Nic to decipher Marina's hints, but eventually he got them and decided to explore South Africa with her later.

Nic and Marina's run on Below Deck Down Under season 3

Before sparks flew between Marina and Nic, she kissed Wihan. Wihan, however, flirted with Tzarina, Marina, and Adair before he was fired from his job because he was not a good team leader, which he needed to be as a bosun.

Nic entered Katina mid-season as a replacement for Johnny, who was also fired from the deck. Sparks instantly flew between the two, with Marina saying that she liked the fact that Nic called himself a "nerd". Nic also thought Marina was "adorable".

Nic had not dated many people before he met Marina, so he was a little shy when it came to making a move on her and going for what he wanted. But Marina took charge here, as she fueled their spark and was honest about her feelings for him. This made him comfortable enough to open up to her about his feelings as well.

Their relationship bloomed in the corridors of Katina, and the two even kissed a few times on crew night outs. After this, Marina told him that she wanted to be together with him even after they finished their job on Katina, and he agreed.

For more updates on Nic and Marina from Below Deck Down Under season 3, fans can follow them on their official Instagram handles, @nicholas.cattelan and @m_marcondes.

