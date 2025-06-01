⁠ ⁠I’d be surprised if Kyle Stillie doesn’t get fired in Below Deck season 12 for crossing the line with a married guest

Below Deck season 12 is set to premiere on Bravo on June 2, 2025. However, a month ago, the channel dropped its official trailer. The trailer hinted at a lot of jaw-dropping moments. One such moment included deckhand Kyle Stillie when the brief clip teased his involvement with a chartered guest.
While the crew's involvement with the guests isn't something that is unheard of on the Bravo show, it is shocking that Kyle gets involved with a married guest.
As the trailer teases, Captain Kerry Titheradge tells the Below Deck cast member that the other cast members were suspecting that he "b*nged" a married chartered guest. While the drama was only teased at first, Chief Stew Fraser Olender confirmed the same in a conversation with Us Weekly.
In my opinion, it will be shocking and will not sit well with the show's audience if Captain Kerry lets it go and does not fire Kyle after the incident has taken place. Considering that the franchise's captains pride themselves in providing top-notch services to their guests, I do not believe this close attention to any guest is considered appropriate, especially since the unnamed woman's husband will probably be accompanying her onboard.
Several cast members, including Below Deck season 12's chief stew, have previously been warned about such behavior, and Kyle's action crossed a whole other line by engaging with a married woman.
Disclaimer: The article is based on the author's opinions.
"A hard no" — Fraser Olender comments on Kyle's involvement with a married guest on Below Deck season 12
In a recent conversation with Us Weekly, published on May 26, 2025, Below Deck season 12 star Fraser Olender commented on Kyle's involvement with a married chartered guest. The cast member chimed in on the clip teased in the trailer and said that although he had also been involved with a guest on board in the past, what Kyle had done was a "hard no."
"What is a hard no is potentially engaging in something whilst their married significant other is also there," he said.
The cast member also called the incident the "catalyst" of other problems and the most explosive thing Fraser had ever been a part of. The Bravo celebrity also said that it spiralled into something that nobody saw coming. However, the cast member of the Below Deck season 12 said that it was made for good television.
He added that he could understand why the fans would enjoy the season and said that although it was "wow" in the moment, the cast wanted to "crumble."
The season 12 chief stew called Kyle "mischievous" and "badly behaved," but added that he was a good person at heart. Fraser also praised Captain Kerry's leadership style and said that he responded in an appropriate way and that the cast member was glad he took the matter seriously.
"Captain Kerry will forgive 100 percent as long as he knows your intention. If your intention is in the right place, then that man has got you. And Kyle’s a good person. He was following someone else’s leadership and he was hanging around the wrong people last season," he added.
Below Deck season 12 is set to air on June 2, 2025, and will feature a cast of returnees as well as newcomers. Those set to appear on the Bravo show and work on the superyacht include:
- Kerry Titheradge
- Fraser Olender
- Kyle Stillie
- Lawrence Snowden
- Solene Favreau
- Barbara Kulaif
- Rainbeau de Roos
- Caio Poltronieri
- Jess Theron
- Damo Yorg
Tune in on June 2, 2025, to watch the season premiere of Below Deck season 12 on Bravo.