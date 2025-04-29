Below Deck season 12 — Release date, trailer, and what to expect

Below Deck Season 12 is back, and Bravo has announced the cast and launch date. Captain Kerry Titheradge will be returning on motor yacht St. David with his old and new crew on Monday, June 2, at 8 p.m. ET. The series will return with a 75-minute episode that will include Chief Stew Fraser Olender and deckhand Kyle Stillie with the captain.

The crew will take St. David on a tour of the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Additionally, they will be visiting Anguilla and St. Barths while traveling between islands.

The forthcoming season of Below Deck features several intriguing returning cast members who will undoubtedly add drama to the charter season. There will be more familiar personalities this season. Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 and Below Deck Down Under season 3 have been released as well.

Things get steamy in Below Deck trailer

The teaser begins with Captain Kerry phoning maritime police to report "an emergency on the boat."

"There's one authority on this boat, and it's me."

He confronts a group of apparently disruptive charter guests, who complain that Kerry intends to end the charter early, saying, "I'm not f-----g around."

As his crew navigates tough work dynamics and complicated love triangles on the high seas, Captain Kerry will attempt to demand respect from them this season. Chief Stew Olender has improved the inside; his quest for perfection is in jeopardy due to personality conflicts among his stews.

Tension also arises from Chef Snowden's faith, casting doubt on his position on the yacht, but the main problem on board is Stillie's potential transgression with a charter passenger.

Meet the crew

Returning for his second season as Below Deck captain is Kerry Titheradge. Fellow returners Fraser Olender and Kyle Stillie, the chief cook and deckhand, respectively, join the Below Deck alum.

Bosun Caio Poltronieri, chef Lawrence Snowden, deckhands Jess Theron and Damo Yorg, and stews Barbara Kulaif, Rainbeau de Roos, and Solène Favreau are among the new crew members.

Chef Lawrence, who has over 15 years of culinary experience, contributes his fine-dining knowledge to the galley. However, he struggles with his position on the boat when the high-stress workplace clashes with his religion. He finds it difficult to cope with the boat's high level of stress and begins to wonder if he should be there.

Fraser's expectations are higher than ever. However, it seems like his stews don't meet them. Meanwhile, Bosun Cairo is also trying to figure out how to lead his crew, but everything goes haywire when a rumor surfaces that Kyle had a liaison with a charter guest.

A surprise return

Chef Anthony will return for the upcoming charter season with a fresh focus on success, despite his challenging experience on Below Deck season 11. Although Chef Anthony's dishes and attitude were excellent for the crew, he was fired, since his organizing abilities weren't the finest in the previous season.

Although Chef Nick Tatlock took his position last season. He wants to show that he can handle the intense pressure that comes with working on this yacht.

The trailer also shows Captain Kerry letting someone go, but viewers will have to watch season 12 to find out who gets fired.

"The expectations of the job on this boat, you're not there yet," he informs an unidentified crew member. "So, I'm going to let you go, mate."

This season is packed with all the drama you can get.

Watch Below Deck season 12 on Monday, June 2 at 8 pm on Bravo, and the following day, programs will be available for streaming on Peacock.

About the author Kezia Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports. Know More