Is Anthony Iracane married? Below Deck Season 11 chef's personal details explored 

Below Deck season 11 star Anthony Iracane is a chef onboard the luxury yacht which features throughout the Bravo show. Anthony Iracane recently revealed during Below Deck season 11 episode 4 that he was once married, however, his marriage irretrievably broke down after his wife left him to be with his uncle!

Anthony Iracane joins Below Deck season 11 as one of the new additions to the show's ensemble. The professional chef is known for his hardworking attitude when it comes to providing the guests on board with the best cuisine the yacht has to offer.

Here's everything we know about chef Anthony Iracane's marriage.

Below Deck season 11 chef Anthony Iracane's marriage details revealed

A startling revelation concerning Chef Anthony's personal life was made in the Bravo show's Episode 4. The chef clarified that he was married at the age of 26, and that his spouse was hired as head stew on a boat by his uncle, the captain.

While they were coworkers, Anthony's wife developed a romantic involvement with his uncle, and she eventually left Anthony to live with him.

But since the split, the Below Deck star seems to have moved on. He admitted on the show that he is in love with his cat right at the moment.

Below Deck season 11 chef Anthony Iracane's career details explored

Anthony Iracane has years of experience as a chef, even though he might not have any experience with reality shows. Anthony, a multifaceted personal chef, is the creator of Snackybae, a network of French street food restaurants with locations in West Palm Beach, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Anthony Iracane has many years of experience as a yacht chef and specializes in food testing and private events. He has a wide range of experience in the restaurant business.

Speaking on his love for the culinary arts, Anthony stated on his website:

"It is more than simply cooking I like to offer a unique experience to my guests and clients. I like to create emotions and memories, through my cuisine. My secret in the kitchen is to cook with my heart and my passion. And offered a unique experience and a travel between flavors and taste. My Role model in the kitchen is myself because every day I try to be better than I was yesterday. To offering the excellence and the best to my guest."

Anthony Iracane enjoys experimenting in the kitchen and, although he specializes in French cooking, he can also make a wide range of other cuisines. He used to work aboard the opulent Christensen yacht I Love This Boat, providing gourmet culinary experiences to patrons.

Anthony is at once a party animal and a family man who also likes to travel. He stated that his favorite place to travel is the Bahamas in his Below Deck introduction video. In addition, he said that he enjoys learning about different cultures and cuisines because it improves his culinary methods and recipe books.

Iracane is a fantastic fit for the Bravo show because of his genuine nature and general demeanor. In addition to expressing his delight about becoming a part of the Bravo series during his introductory video, he said that his life's motto is to never give up.

Below Deck season 11 airs new episodes every Monday at 9 PM ET on Bravo.