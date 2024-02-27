Below Deck season 11 episode 4: Recap and more details explored

Below Deck season 11 premiered on February 5, 2024, on Bravo TV. Despite fans being upset at Captain Lee's departure, so far, they have been liking his replacement, an Australian native named Captain Kerry.

This season features Bosun Jared Woodin, chef Anthony Iracane, as well as stewardesses Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual. Alongside them, deckhands Kyle Stillie, Marie “Sunny” Marquis, and Ben Willoughby are part of the St. David Yatch crew.

Below Deck season 11 episode 4, It's Always Sunny in Grenada, was released on Monday, February 26, 2024, and its synopsis reads as follows:

"Barbie continues to test boundaries with Fraser; Cat struggles to find her place within the crew; Jared's personal challenges take a toll on him as Captain Kerry takes notice; Sunny deals with the consequences of mixing work and play."

Below Deck season 11 episode 4 recap

Below Deck, season 11 episode 4 primarily focused on Barbie's struggles being a new cast member this season and Jared's relationship with his daughter.

Barbie Pascual and Fraser Olender haven't been exactly seeing eye to eye since the premiere episode.

In the newly released episode, viewers see Fraser and Captain Kerry Titheradge discussing Barbie's performance as a crew member so far. Even though they gave her one more chance to prove herself, the chief stew and the captain were not satisfied with her execution.

In a confessional interview during Below Deck, season 11 episode 4, Barbie opened up about her upbringing and how she is used to getting praise and appreciation from her dad. Comparing her dad's behavior towards her to Fraser's, she shared it's been difficult for her to concentrate on her tasks with constant criticism:

"I grew up with a father [who] just applauds me 24/7, like that's what my dad does. And there's nothing that makes Fraser be like, 'Oh, Barbie, good job.' All I know how to do now is shut down. I'm in a really hard place, and it really sucks."

Meanwhile, Below Deck cast member Jared Woodin got emotional opening up about his relationship with his daughter. In a heartfelt conversation with Fraser Olender, Sunny Marquis and Ben Willoughby Jared revealed he is a father to a three-year-old daughter who lives in Alaska. Taking on the fatherhood role has been hard for him:

"I haven't met my daughter yet because, at the time that I found out she was pregnant, it was a shell shock to me, I wasn't ready for it. I didn't handle it properly, and I'm trying like hell to correct that."

Especially due to Jared's work, a fear of his is not being able to stay connected with his daughter as the signals are weak on the yacht it's already difficult for him to be able to talk to her on call:

"I'm on a set schedule to talk to my daughter, and not being able to talk because of the lack of cellular service here [in Grenada] really put me in a difficult way. My fear is that, if I don't maintain this schedule, she'll just cut me off."

This Below Deck season 11 episode also includes Cat's struggles at her workplace. The next episode is set to be released on Monday, March 4, 2024, when viewers will see more of Sunny's storyline and Fraser's attempt to manage the crew better.

All-new episodes of Below Deck air on Mondays at 9 pm ET on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.