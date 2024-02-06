Below Deck season 11 premiere: Recap and more details explored

The arrival of Below Deck season 11 has finally put an end to fan anticipation, which has been brewing since the season 10 finale in March 2023. The season 11 premiere, which aired on February 5 on Bravo at 9 pm, saw a brand new cast, including a new captain.

The episode, titled New Capt, New Rules saw the new crew members making mistakes as they got used to the new yacht with a filming format. This season's yacht, St David, a 197-foot big vessel, was seen setting sail around the islands of Grenada in the Caribbean, with Captain Kerry from Below Deck Adventures as its commander.

With its first-ever charter, the crew got a taste of their journey further, while the fans understood the new crew's potential to keep them hooked for the rest of the season.

Below Deck season 11 premiere saw miscommunication between the deck staff

The new crew of Below Deck might've not done too well on their first trip, but they certainly showed promise for improvement. The chain of mismanagement started with Chef Anthony, who was introduced as a restaurant chef from France. On his first camera glance, he introduced himself as a Frenchie who was here to “do a little French French oui oui oui."

Anthony was first seen burdened with the work of filling up the inventory, as he was seen running around the yacht, pep-talking to himself saying, “Come on, Anthony...because we can, and if we can we f*ckin’ do.”

Anthony was almost two hours late in delivering his first dinner to the guests. He admitted to not being used to the one-man job as he had 18 people working for him back at his restaurant.

After Anthony, it was the Lead Deckhand Ben's turn to mess up on Below Deck season 11. He took his first anchoring command from Captain Kerry but forgot to convey it to the new Bosun Jared. The new Bosun Jared, falling third in the line of mess-ups, put more anchor shots in the water than needed, without communicating it to the Deckhand or the Captain.

Upon finding out, Captain Kerry went:

"Sh*t", he also said, "You drag that anchor, you hit the rocks, someone will get hurt. Thankfully, you can correct it … it makes us look like amateur hour."

Stating his grievances with Jared, Ben told deckhand Kyle:

“I was going to do the anchor, but then, Jared comes down and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna go do the anchor.’ And now he’s blaming me.”

Meanwhile, Cat, the new stew, was caught crying in the crew mess by Fraser the Chief stew, over feeling overwhelmed and exhausted with her new job on Below Deck. Even though Fraser comforted her at the moment, he was quick to mutter, "She's not gonna last" on his way out.

Barbie, the other new stew wasn't very happy with Cat either, because she thought Cat was "so slow". Even though she said nothing to Cat's face, she took to the confessional to comment on her co-star's speed, saying:

"Pick it up, girl."

Now only the upcoming episodes could tell if the new crew stood the test of time or left the show following a burn, if they corrected their flaws or compelled the captain to find a replacement.

The next episode of Below Deck season 11 is titled Pier Pressure and it airs on February 12, on Bravo at 9 pm ET. Its official description hints towards growing tensions between Cat and Barbie, Jared not learning from his first mistake, and more miscommunication among the deck staff.