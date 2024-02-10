Below Deck season 11 episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Below Deck, season 11 premiered on February 5, 2024, exclusively on Bravo. Many Below Deck viewers were disappointed by Captain Lee Rosbach's exit, but they are divided on the return of Captain Kerry Titheradge, a well-known cast member from previous seasons.

In Below Deck, season 11 episode 1 titled New Capt, New Rules Captain Kerry introduced himself to the crew and appointed responsibilities at the St David yacht. Cat Baugh found herself adjusting to an unfamiliar environment, Chef Anthony struggled with servicing timely and Ben Willoughby shared his relationship update with Camille Lamb.

Tensions arose between the cast mates as Fraser declared he would be following a creative approach this time. The upcoming episode will be full of drama, interesting revelations, and plot twists, Below Deck, season 11 episode 2 titled Pier Pressure is set to release on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"Fraser must deal with escalating tension between two of his stews that threatens to ruin his season. Jared makes a big mistake, causing Ben and Fraser to feel that they can't rely on the new bosun. Capt. Kerry docks St. David for the first time, but the deck team's lack of communication could lead to a disastrous end to the first charter."

Below Deck, season 11 episode 2 airs on Monday, February 12, 2024

Where to Watch and More

The cast of season 11 includes lead deckman Ben, Kyle Stillie, Marie Marquis, stews Cat Baugh, Barbara Pascual, Xandi Olivier, and bosun Jared Woodin. Chief Stew Fraser Olender and chef Anthony Iracane also join their co-stars.

Fans may watch the upcoming Below Deck episode only on Bravo TV's official website or the Bravo app to see more of their favorite crew members. Those without a cable connection might check out live streaming services such as Sling TV, Direct TV, Hayu, and Fubo TV.

Direct TV offers a subscription fee of less than $70 per month, Fubo and Sling TV on the other hand provide their users with a weekly free trial. Other platforms include Peacock TV as an alternative.

What to Expect

According to a sneak peek posted by the official Bravo YouTube channel on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, viewers will see more of Fraser and him conflicting with the other stews.

The six-minute clip description gives further details of what the Below Deck, season 11 will be about:

"The charter guests are getting restless waiting for their next course, so Chief Stew Fraser Olender pushes Chef Anthony Iracane to work faster. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew struggles to settle into a groove."

Similar to the previous Below Deck episode, Chef Anthony struggles with serving food on time with guests waiting, and Fraser wants him to hurry. Cat is seemingly bothered by one of the guests' behavior and Kyle makes some romantic revelations.

In a February 5, 2024 interview with The Daily Dish Captain Kerry Titheradge disclosed what it was like working with Ben Willoughby and Fraser Olender. He also hinted at a new drama in the upcoming episode, Captain Kerry said:

"I like to have a bit of a joke with my crew, but they need to realize that I'm not their friend. My door's always open, [but] if they cross the line, they're going to find out. I'm excited for everyone to see it. It is really a lot of fun down there. There's some twists and turns throughout the season."

Don't forget to stream Below Deck, season 11 on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

