Below Deck Season 11 premiere: Top 5 shocking moments

Below Deck, season 11 premiered on February 5, 2024, on Bravo TV. Before its release, show producers revealed that Captain Lee would be replaced by an Australian native Captain Kerry who has more than 20 years of experience in the yacht industry.

Cast members for the new season include Bosun Jared Woodin, chef Anthony Iracane, stewardesses Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual. Alongside deckhands Kyle Stillie and Marie “Sunny” Marquis, Ben Willoughby returns as a cast mate as well.

The synopsis of episode 1 titled New Capt. New Rules reads as follows:

"Captain Kerry takes control of M/Y St. David while some old familiar faces grapple with new roles; the conflict on the exterior looms large, but the heat in the galley proves to be daunting; new faces are everywhere and romance is in the air."

Bravo TV's official Below Deck season 11 description states:

"The crew members, who live and work aboard on a mega yacht, deal with personal issues in order to make their professional careers work."

Top 5 Shocking Moments from the Below Deck season 11 premiere

Jared's mistakes

Jared's first charter on the St. David didn't go that smoothly. As one of the new members on the yacht, Captain Kerry told him that he would have to work harder than other people on the crew. Jared made multiple mistakes in the first episode, he forgot to signal the captain before anchoring the yacht down.

Jared made other minor mistakes in front of the guests which is why his impression on the crew and Captain Kerry wasn't exactly the best. Despite Jared's sincere apologies for his errors, Captain Kerry said that he would be keeping an eye on him throughout the upcoming charters.

Cat Baugh cried

Cat Baugh, the new stewardess on Below Deck season 11 has previously worked on private charters, but it was her first time working on a super yacht. Cat found herself struggling with time management. Her former job had no requirements to work with a team, this time things were different.

Cat felt overwhelmed with the amount of tasks she had to complete, and her costar Fraser tried to comfort her when she started crying in between breaks.

Ben Willoughby's revelation

The Lead Deckhand of the St. David, Ben Willoughby revealed his love interest from season 10 Camille Lamb cheated on him. Ben further shared that he was serious about Camille, even though she wasn't. They both traveled and spent most of their time together, which is why Ben assumed his and Camille's relationship would be long-lasting.

Chef Anthony's timing

On Below Deck season 11, episode 1, viewers saw Chef Anthony struggling with time management as guests waited for their meals. After the first meal, Anthony shared he is a perfectionist and wants his presentation to look on point. While working on the second course, Fraser informed him that he had to be quick as they were running out of time.

Chef Anthony, however, couldn't speed up. Even after the dishes made it to service, the guests were left confused and frustrated at their late serving.

Tensions between the Deck Crew

The crew found it hard to get along with each other and their new captain. Referring to what happened in the previous season, Fraser declared that this time he would be using a different approach toward the stewardesses.

As mentioned before, Cat was feeling overwhelmed with the amount of responsibilities she had and how the stewardesses were relying on her. Barbie and Fraser were annoyed at Cat and the speed at which she was getting things done.

The upcoming episode 2 titled Pier Pressure of Below Deck season 11 will be released on February 12, 2024, exclusively on Bravo TV.