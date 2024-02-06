"Ben you f*cked up!": Ben Willoughby's blunder on Below Deck season 11 premiere draws backlash

Below Deck season 11 kicked off with the premiere on Monday, February 5. Although only one episode has aired, fans have witnessed a communication mishap that could've potentially hurt someone. New Captain Kerry Titheradge ordered lead deckhand Ben Willoughby that only the first shot of the anchor chain should be out fast.

The motive was to decide how much more to put out later during the sail. Ben nodded yes to the captain but failed to convey the information to bosun Jared Woodin, who ended up putting two and a half shots of the anchor chain in the water. When the captain learned about the blunder, he swore on the radio, asking for the mistake to be rectified.

A section of fans who aren't impressed with Ben's return this season did not hold back from calling him out for the communication error on social media. A user, @cannajean1031, wrote on X:

"Ben you f**ked up! You WERE supposed to tell him how many shackles the captain told you, how else is he supposed to know?"

What happened on Below Deck season 11 premiere?

Fans on the internet have begun to speculate about how one of the staff members would be sacked following the release of episode one. When Jared informed the captain that he had dropped two and a half shots under the water, Captain Kerry yelled over the radio that he had asked for only one shot to be out when he last spoke to Ben. Jared apologized, saying:

"I did not receive that transmission. I should have asked.”

Captain Kerry advised him to start pulling up the chain, warning the bosun that he should ask him the next time if no one has informed him. Recalling the mistakes, Captain Kerry said,

"My money's on the bosun getting fired first."

Meanwhile, Ben had a different narrative about the mishap. He told deckhand Kyle Stillie:

"I was going to do the anchor. But then, Jared comes down and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna go do the anchor.’ And now he’s blaming me.”

Captain Kerry expressed how dumping so much chain could have caused a problem if the anchor got caught. He noted if:

"The boat moves back, it can dislodge the anchor. You drag that anchor, you hit the rocks, and someone will get hurt. Thankfully, you can correct it. (But) it makes us look like amateur hour.”

Later in the episode, Ben and Jared addressed the error, with the former expressing disappointment at how Jared threw him under the bus in front of the captain. The duo buried the hatchet, but Ben explained in a confessional that Jared could have checked in about the information before taking the call himself. He admitted not telling Jared to drop one shot but said:

"If you’re ever on the bow, ready to drop the anchor, you check in with the bridge on how [much to drop]. He should know that. Maybe he’s nervous, I’m trying to give him the benefit of the doubt. It’s Charter One. We’re just getting all the cobwebs out.”

Below Deck fans aren't impressed with Ben's behavior

Many viewers have theorized that Ben is aiming to get promoted as a bosun, which is why he is ready to make Jared appear ill-equipped in front of the captain. A few also believe that the mishap was to just likely set a narrative for Ben's impending promotion in the upcoming episodes of Below Deck season 11.

Below Deck season 11 releases new episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.