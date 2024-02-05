Where to watch Below Deck Season 11 premiere? Streaming platforms explored

Below Deck Season 11 is set to premiere on Monday, February 5 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The drama-fuelled reality TV show will boast several familiar faces and some new cast members including a new captain.

Captain Lee Rosbach left the show for good at the end of season 10 due to health issues, per In Touch Weekly. The newest season takes the cast to M/Y St. David on the lavish island of Grenada in the Caribbean.

The hit American reality TV series covers the lives and tension that can ensue between the crew working on a luxury super yacht. It also delves into the lives of wealthy guests who charter them.

Below Deck first aired in 2013, and its success has led to several spin-off shows. These include Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure.

Where to watch Below Deck season 11 episode 1?

Fans can catch season 11's premiere exclusively on Bravo. For those without cable TV, the series can be streamed on Peacock the day after airing.

Viewers can rewatch previous seasons of the reality show on that streaming service. The spinoffs mentioned above are also available for viewers.

How many episodes can fans expect for Below Deck season 11?

Below Deck Season 10 consisted of 17 episodes, including the finale, which saw Captain David set off on the final charter of the season. The show also bid farewell to Captain Lee.

Four episodes have been scheduled thus far, with the premiere titled "New Capt, New Rules". The trailer for that episode has released, giving viewers an insight into what to expect.

Meanwhile, episode two "Pier Pressure" will air on Monday, February 12. Episode three "Breaking Barbie" will follow on February 19, while the fourth episode "It's Always Sunny in Grenada" will air on February 26.

Who is replacing Capitan Lee on Below Deck Season 11?

A new captain will take the reigns for the first time in the show's history. That man is Captain Kerry Titheradge, who fans will be familiar with from his appearance in the spin-off Below Deck Adventure.

Captain Kerry, a 30-year veteran, said that hasn't felt too much pressure on joining the crew (via TV Insider):

"The way I do my job is the same without a camera being around. For me, it was no different.

"I’ve come to run one of the biggest boats in the franchise. The biggest boat I’ve run is 300 ft. This is not the biggest boat I’ve operated, so I wasn’t too concerned about that."

Captain Kerry will be joined by familiar crew members Chief Stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby.

Chief Anthony Iracane, Bosun Jared Woodin, deckhands Sunny Marquis and Kyle Stillie, and stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier and Barbie Pascual will also be on board.

Those interested can catch up with Below Deck season 11 every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.