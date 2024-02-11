Below Deck season 11 episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Below Deck season 11 episode 1, titled New Capt, New Rules, was an introduction to Captain Lee's replacement, Captain Kerry. Throughout the episode, viewers saw the crew adjusting themselves to the St David yacht, after they were appointed specific responsibilities.

Now, episode 3, titled Breaking Barbie, slated for release on Monday, February 19, 2024, will continue the premiere episode's drama, and the official episode synopsis states:

"After learning some heartbreaking information about Cat, Fraser urges Barbie to be kinder toward her, which in turn ignites a new feud between Barbie and Fraser. Ben and Sunny take their relationship from professional to personal and must navigate how to balance work and play on deck."

It continues:

"Chef Anthony struggles to keep up with the demands of feeding both the guests and the crew, prompting Captain Kerry to step in."

Since the Below Deck season 11 premiere, viewers could see crew members familiarizing themselves with a new environment under Captain Kerry's guidelines. Captain Lee Rosbach's exit disappointed many fans, but they are looking forward to what the upcoming episodes have in store for them.

Below Deck season 11 episode 3 airs on Monday, February 19, 2024

Where to watch and more

Below Deck, season 11 episode 3 will be available to watch at 9 pm EST exclusively on Bravo TV's official website or app on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Live streaming services such as Sling TV, Direct TV, Hayu, and Fubo TV are great options for viewers who don't have a cable connection. Platforms, including Peacock TV, provide their customers with a monthly free trial alongside discounted family and individual packages. Meanwhile, Direct TV offers a subscription fee of less than $70 per month. Fubo and Sling TV, on the other hand, provide their users with a weekly free trial.

The cast members for the new Below Deck season include chief Stew Fraser Olender, chef Anthony Iracane, stews Cat Baugh, Barbara Pascual, Xandi Olivier, and bosun Jared Woodin, alongside lead deckman Ben, Kyle Stillie, and Marie Marquis.

What to expect

Following the premiere episode drama, fans saw Cat Baugh struggling and feeling overwhelmed with the amount of responsibilities she had to shoulder. Chef Anthony, on the other hand, was stressed about servicing all meal courses timely.

Below Deck season 11 episode 3 will give further insights into Fraser's decision-making and brand new approach as per his claim. Cat Baugh, the new stewardess was unable to follow tasks promptly, as she was overwhelmed with how working with a team meant more responsibilities on her shoulders.

When Fraser Olender saw Cat crying in between breaks, he tried to console his new cast mate. Barbie, however, was annoyed at Cat and the speed at which she was getting things done. Episode 3 will focus on Cat Baugh's revelation that will help Fraser understand her better. Following that, he will be advising his fellow crew member Barbie to be a little less judgmental toward Cat.

Viewers will see more of Chef Anthony as well. For the past two episodes, he has been unable to serve guests on time. This time, however, his struggles with time management will lead to Captain Kerry's involvement, for him to take a few important measures. Ben and Sunny's relationship status, and their dynamic shift from professional to personal will be highlighted as well.

Don't forget to stream Below Deck season 11 episode 3, titled Breaking Barbie, on February 19, 2024, exclusively on Bravo TV.