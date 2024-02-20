Below Deck season 11: Barbie's dominance puts her at risk

Below Deck season 11 has a mix of seasoned and new crew members. Among them, the experienced stewardess Barbie Pascual sets high expectations given her extensive background in luxury yachting. However, her dominant and inflexible approach to her duties has created tension among the crew members, especially with Chief Steward Fraser Olender.

The incident took place in episode 3 when Barbie ignored Fraser’s instructions to adopt a simpler and more efficient method of preparing margaritas. This led to Fraser criticizing Barbie’s attitude and even led him to take the complaint to yacht captain Kerry.

Stewardess Barbie Pascual's rigidity challenges harmony on Below Deck's St. David

One of the most telling Below Deck incidents encapsulating the growing discord involved a seemingly mundane task – the preparation of a margarita. During a dinner service, Barbie's insistence on following her own method for making the cocktail led to an unexpected delay.

Fraser, responsible for ensuring efficient and smooth service in Below Deck, found Barbie's approach counterproductive. The incident escalated as Barbie disregarded Fraser's request for a simpler, more time-efficient preparation, leading to a noticeable delay in service.

Fraser asked Barbie to stop ignoring and acknowledge his instructions. Barbie replied with an unconvincing “okay” and stated,

“You’re really, like, you’re just jabbing at me … And, like, I feel underappreciated…I just feel like you don’t really appreciate me…And it’s really affecting me. Like today, I’m like, working my ass off, and you’re like, ‘Hey, remember, be nice…’”

In reply, Fraser said,

“That’s your paranoia…That’s what I’m saying … What I will not accept, is how you respond to me, how you ignore me, and how you’re rude to me. That attitude will not fly.”

Barbie replied,

“You’re not making me feel phenomenal…You’re treating me like I’m this b**ch.”

Barbie's entry into the Below Deck season 11 crew was initially met with optimism. Her background, rich with diverse experiences on various superyachts, suggested a valuable addition to the team. Barbie, despite her affluent upbringing, carried a reputation for a strong work ethic and a hands-on approach.

Barbie’s initial days on the Below Deck season 11 were marked by enthusiasm and a readiness to showcase her skills. However, as the charter season progressed, Barbie's work style, characterized by a rigid adherence to her own methods, began to clash with the established practices of the St. David and its crew.

The tension aboard the St. David isn't confined to the incident with the margarita. Barbie's interactions with other crew members, particularly with fellow stewardess Cat Baugh, further illuminate the challenges posed by her dominant approach. This all led Fraser to take the case to Captain Kerry the next morning,

“We need to talk. I’m dealing with a lot of snapbacks and a quite hostile attitude from Barbie. We had an incident [during] the first charter.”

He further stated,

“She was a bit harsh and just a little bit disrespectful to one of the other girls. I’ve requested that we’re all as nice as we could be to Cat, and she thinks that we’re all now against her. I said, ‘That’s certainly not the case, but you have been vile to me for the past two days’.

He continued,

That’s why I’ve come to you, Captain. I’m a very kind, caring person, but I’ve said my piece, to be quite frank with you. I’m done with this.”

These discussions among the senior crew members in Below Deck, including Captain Kerry Titheradge, indicate the seriousness of the situation.

Despite Barbie’s extensive experience, tensions emerge from clashes with Below Deck crew members.