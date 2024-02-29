What is Below Deck season 11 star Captain Kerry Titheradge's age? Details explored 

Below Deck season 11 star Captain Kerry Titheridge is 48-years-old as of 2024. He was raised in Brisbane and has been sailing for more than 20 years. Kerry is younger than the original Captain Lee and has blended in easily in his role as the Captain of the ship on the Bravo show.

Kerry was the captain of the spin-off series Below Deck Adventure before taking over as Captain Lee Rosbach's replacement in the original Bravo series. The program, which aired just over a year ago, followed Captain Kerry and his crew as they navigated the waters of Norway.

Here's everything we know about Below Deck season 11 star Captain Kerry Titheridge's age and career.

A look into Below Deck season 11 star Captain Kerry Titheradge's age and career

News Unzip states that Captain Kerry was born in Dec. 1975. This indicates that he turned 48-years-old shortly before 2024. Kerry's BravoTV bio also states that he is a Sagittarius, meaning that he was born between December 1 and December 21.

Kerry's sunsign indicates that he is highly adventurous, philosophical, and humorous. Kerry is a wonderful fit for his astrological sign because he doesn't mind a little adventure.

He was born and raised in Brisbane, Australia, before going on to become a captain and an intrepid traveler. Before starting his yachting career, which Kerry has been in for the past 20 years, the Below Deck star worked on boats for 10 years.

From the Caribbean to the Mediterranean, he has cruised all over the world. Turks, Caicos, and Croatia are some of his favorite places, according to Bravo. Additionally, Kerry serves as the CEO of Yachting Concepts, a boat service he founded, which is presently headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida.

Kerry is more than 20 years younger than Captain Lee, the first captain on Below Deck, at just 48-years-old. Now that he has joined the cast of the Bravo show's 11th season, his youthful age may work to his benefit.

Kerry is expected to return for season 12, provided he continues to receive positive feedback from fans.

He and his ex-wife, Jen Titheradge, are parents to two children. Furthermore, the description of the corporation Yachting Concept, where Kerry Titheradge serves as the CEO, includes the following about his work:

"From Crew and Yacht Management to delivering vessels anywhere in the world, we’ve worked with hundreds of owners with assistance to their yachts, improving their sustainability, and decreasing their cost of maintenance. Yachting Concepts has 28 years of yacht management expertise defining our experience, capabilities, and client assurance."

As of now, Captain Kerry on Below Deck season 11 has blended in perfectly with the group. Kerry appears to have faith in returning Chief Stew Fraser Olender to manage his interior staff with ease, and the two enjoy a strong working relationship.

Kerry's hobbies include "motorbiking, e-foil, and snowboarding" in addition to his job. He also likes to drive sports vehicles and go paragliding. He is also learning "Turkish" in addition to his boat duties and "flying lessons."

Kerry's deck crew isn't what he had anticipated, though. At the beginning of the season, they committed several errors, chief among them being his Bosun Jared Woodin.

Kerry is the ideal Captain Lee substitute on the Bravo show since, despite his problems with his deck team, he never gives up on his crew.