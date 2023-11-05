“Full circle”: Captain Kerry discusses being part of Below Deck Season 11

The tides of Below Deck are changing with Captain Kerry Titheradge at the wheel for the show's eleventh season. As the successor to Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Kerry brings a wealth of experience from his time in the icy waters of Below Deck Adventure to the sun-kissed Caribbean.

The new season, set to premiere on February 5, 2024, promises a blend of luxury and drama against the backdrop of the historical island of Grenada. With a crew comprising both familiar faces and new recruits, the Motor Yacht St. David is poised for a season of challenges that will test the mettle of its team.

Captain Kerry expressed his feelings at BravoCon and stated,

“I cruised the Caribbean most of my career. For me, taking over Below Deck the original is full circle...It’s not as cold, that’s for sure”

The announcement, made at BravoCon 2023, has sparked interest and speculation among fans and fellow seafarers alike. As Captain Kerry steps into his new role, the show prepares to sail into uncharted waters of leadership and adventure.

Below Deck season 11 sails in with Captain Kerry at the fore

Captain Kerry Titheradge, seasoned mariner and now the captain of Bravo's Below Deck season 11, is no stranger to the demands of yacht management. His career, rich with varied maritime experiences, has prepared him for the Caribbean's unique conditions. The crew of the Motor Yacht St. David, under his guidance, includes the adept Chief Stew Fraser Olender and the skilled lead deckhand Ben Willoughby.

They are joined by newcomers Chef Anthony Iracane, Bosun Jared Woodin, deckhands Marie “Sunny” Marquis and Kyle Stillie, and stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual. This season's trailer reveals how Captain Kerry expects perfection and does not hesitate to address shortcomings directly.

The crew's performance will be under scrutiny as they face guests with high expectations and the usual array of at-sea surprises. The waters around Grenada will test the crew's abilities with their depth and rocky terrain, a significant shift from the fjords of Norway. Captain Kerry has noted the anchoring challenges specific to the Caribbean, demonstrating his attention to detail and the practical aspects of yachting.

The transition from the icy fjords of Below Deck Adventure to the balmy Caribbean seas is not without its challenges. Captain Kerry Titheradge, now at the helm of Below Deck season 11, is well-versed in the intricacies of maritime navigation, each region presenting its unique trials.

"With Adventure, the most challenging part was trying to find a place to anchor. It is thousands of feet deep, so when you can anchor, it’s 180 feet deep, and there’s not any rocks to dig into. With the Caribbean, there’s lots of rocks and lots of wind," Captain Kerry shared, highlighting the stark contrast between the two environments.

Amidst the whirlwind of leadership responsibilities and the orchestrated chaos of yacht charters, Captain Kerry Titheradge holds fast to the anchors of his personal life. He carves out moments for heartfelt connections and self-improvement, which he considers crucial to his professional duties.

"First on my list is to video chat with my kids and Gönül, and of course our husky Benny! Next is to practice Turkish and take self-development courses."

Captain Kerry shares, offering insight into his love for his family and the daily rituals that keep him grounded.

The announcement of Captain Kerry's captaincy has been met with a wave of reactions from the Below Deck community. Captain Lee Rosbach, a beloved star of the series, has expressed his hopes for Captain Kerry to uphold the high standards of the position.