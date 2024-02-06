Is Below Deck captain Kerry Titheradge dating anyone? Details explored 

Following Captain Lee's departure from Below Deck, Captain Kerry Titheradge has joined season 11 of the Bravo franchise. In the first episode, Captain Kerry revealed that he is an Australian native with more than 20 years of experience in the yacht industry.

Approaching the crew members, he further explained:

"You wanna know a little secret? Part of being a captain is driving the boat. The hard part is the crew."

When it comes to Captain Kerry's love life, it is evident that he doesn't shy away from sharing personal information. As of 2024, Captain Kerry is dating his girlfriend, Ghönül Bihan who was a chief stew on Below Deck Adventure.

Below Deck Captain Kerry Titheradge's Relationship Details

Before meeting his girlfriend, the Below Deck Captain was married to Jennifer with whom he shares two children. They both got divorced back in 2020.

During the season 11 premiere on February 5, 2024, Captain Kerry opened up about his divorce and personal struggles. He said,

"I was married, and then that ended. It wasn't good. I was running a 300-foot yacht. Gave it all up for my kids."

Captain Kerry shared with his crew members how he didn't know how to be there for his kids emotionally, due to his upbringing. He continued:

"I was taught, you know, the mom's there to be the emotional support, [and] the dad's there to be the money and the disciplinarian. And when that happened, it gave me the opportunity to be there for them emotionally as well."

The Below Deck Captain started painting houses and chose a job that would help him "focus on himself" and make him get better.

"I went and did a job that I could focus on myself — put my earbuds in, listen to self-help work. I was there for my kids every day and I could get myself better."

In a February 5, 2024 interview with The Daily Dish, Captain Kerry shared about his girlfriend Ghönül Bihan of more than a year now. They both worked together and reconnected after Captain Kerry parted ways with his ex-wife.

Talking about how they met, he said,

"She’s from Turkey. We worked together quite a few years ago. She was the chief stew. She actually quit after a few months because she didn’t like the way I ran a boat. A few years later, after I got divorced, we reconnected. She’s helped me become a better person. And that’s pretty special.”

He jokingly said:

"I think her hearing's getting worse and her eyesight's getting bad. Because she still thinks I'm beautiful, and she wants to be with [me]."

On November 3, 2023, the Below Deck captain revealed during BravoCon that apart from spending quality time with his family he engages in activities such as snowboarding, motorbiking, paragliding, and flying. Captain Kerry shared his plans:

"First on my list is to video chat with my kids and Gönül, and of course our husky Benny! Next is to practice Turkish and take self-development courses."

Apart from Captain Kerry, season 11 includes cast members Ben Willoughby, Marie “Sunny” Marquis, Kyle Stillie and Chef Anthony Iracane, and Bosun Jared Woodin. Stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual alongside Chief Stew Fraser Olender have joined Below Deck.

New episodes of Below Deck air every Monday on Bravo TV at 9/8c. Stream the newly released episodes the next day.