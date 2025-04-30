Below Deck season 12 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Bravo announced the cast and premiere date for Below Deck season 12 as they released a new trailer on April 22, 2025. The show is set to premiere on June 2, and the first episode will be 75 minutes long. Captain Kerry Titheradge will return to lead Motoryacht St. David, joined by Chief Stew Fraser Olender and deckhand Kyle Stillie.
New crew members on board will include Chef Lawrence Snowden, Bosun Caio Poltronieri, deckhands Jess Theron and Damo Yorg, and stews Barbara Kulaif, Rainbeau de Roos, and Solène Favreau.
The season will feature islands like Anguilla, St. Barths, and St. Maarten. The new season will see Captain Kerry and his returning crew work with the new crew members to host charter guests in the Caribbean.
3 major takeaways from the Below Deck season 12 trailer
1) Kyle Stillie allegedly hooks up with a charter guest
Deckhand Kyle Stillie might have crossed a major line by hooking up with a charter guest, as the Below Deck trailer suggests. Captain Kerry Titheradge eventually has to confront him about the situation.
"The crew thinks you banged a charter guest," said Captain Kerry Titheradge.
Chief Stew Fraser Olender also weighed in, calling it "not okay." But the rumors are not going to die out soon, as Kyle Stillie himself claims the same. This left producers of Below Deck are left wondering if it was just a joke.
2) Work dynamics between the captain and the crew
The trailer opened up with Captain Kerry Titheradge determined to demand respect from his crew. Drama ensued as it seemed some crew members weren't meeting his standards. He warns an unseen crew member and lets them know that they will be let go tonight.
“The expectations of the job on this boat, you’re not there yet,” expresses Below Deck Captain Kerry Titheradge.
Meanwhile, Chef Lawrence Snowden comes on board, who has more than 15 years of culinary experience. His faith creates tension as his place on the boat is questioned. In the trailer, he claims to infuse his creations with a touch of the divine.
“Once you get the Holy Spirit inside of you, God changes you into a different person,” said Chef Lawrence Snowden.
3) More drama and chaos as a Love Island alum joins
When it comes to the new crewmembers, Below Deck season 12 would see a reality TV veteran join the crew. New Stew Solène Favreau previously appeared on Love Island in France. The fans saw her on-board antics in the trailer as she drinks alcohol on duty, but due to her inexperience, some crew members vented their frustration.
"She's not from boats. She might not be from this planet," stated Deckhand Damo Yorg.
The trailer even featured police helicopters being called to rescue someone on board, and a few of the guests threatened to cancel the charter. Captain Titheradge though, asserted his authority, as he warned the guests that there was only one authority and that was him.
Meanwhile, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Chief Stew Fraser Olender noted that they have now worked together on the same boat for the second time. In a February 2024 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show, Captain Kerry considered this a notable "milestone", as he was the only captain in Below Deck history to have completed a whole season with Fraser.
As mentioned previously, Below Deck season 12 premieres with a 75-minute episode Monday, June 2, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The same episodes can then be streamed the next day on Peacock.